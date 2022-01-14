Log in
    TNE   AU000000TNE8

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

(TNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technology One : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TNE

01/14/2022 | 12:12am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

TNEAI

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

2,579

14/01/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84010487180

1.3

ASX issuer code

TNE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

TNEAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/1/2022

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190121/pdf/441zhfbr67y0gr.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

2,579 Options with a Vesting Date of 30/11/2024 and Exercise Price of $9.23

I ue details

Number of +securities 2,579

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

323,115,816

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TNEAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

3,932,029

TNEAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

111,743

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Technology One Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 348 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2022 84,8 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net cash 2022 156 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,9x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 3 717 M 2 714 M 2 705 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 848
Free-Float -
Chart TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Technology One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,46 AUD
Average target price 11,79 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward James Chung Chief Executive Officer
Paul Simon Jobbins Chief Financial Officer
Adrian di Marco Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Stuart MacDonald Chief Operating Officer & Head-Sales
Stephen Kennedy Secretary, Head-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED-9.91%2 722
ORACLE CORPORATION1.26%235 827
SAP SE-2.11%164 742
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.67%114 102
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.79%37 058
DOCUSIGN, INC.-8.57%27 554