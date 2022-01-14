Technology One : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TNE
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday January 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
TNEAI
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
2,579
14/01/2022
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
84010487180
1.3
ASX issuer code
TNE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
TNEAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
14/1/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personalFor
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190121/pdf/441zhfbr67y0gr.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
2,579 Options with a Vesting Date of 30/11/2024 and Exercise Price of $9.23
I ue details
Number of +securities
2,579
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
TNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
323,115,816
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
TNEAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
3,932,029
TNEAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
111,743
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Sales 2022
348 M
253 M
253 M
Net income 2022
84,8 M
61,7 M
61,7 M
Net cash 2022
156 M
114 M
114 M
P/E ratio 2022
43,9x
Yield 2022
1,40%
Capitalization
3 717 M
2 714 M
2 705 M
EV / Sales 2022
10,2x
EV / Sales 2023
9,18x
Nbr of Employees
848
Free-Float
-
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
11,46 AUD
Average target price
11,79 AUD
Spread / Average Target
2,88%
