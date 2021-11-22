Log in
    TNE   AU000000TNE8

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

(TNE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/22
12.92 AUD   -3.80%
05:18pTECHNOLOGY ONE : TechnologyOne SaaS up 43% and Profit up 19%
PU
05:18pTECHNOLOGY ONE : Preliminary Final Report
PU
10/06Australia shares end lower as banks drag on tighter regulations
RE
Technology One : Preliminary Final Report

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
For personal use only

Technology One Limited

ABN 84 010 487 180

Appendix 4E and

Annual Financial Report

for the year ended 30 September 2021

For personal use only

Technology One Limited ABN 84 010 487 180

Annual Financial Report - 30 September 2021

Contents

Results for announcement to the market ...................................................................................................................

3

Directors' report .........................................................................................................................................................

5

Auditors Independence Declaration .........................................................................................................................

17

Remuneration report (audited).................................................................................................................................

18

Financial Statements ...............................................................................................................................................

51

Consolidated income statement......................................................................................................................

51

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ......................................................................................

52

Consolidated statement of financial position ................................................................................................

53

Consolidated statement of changes in equity................................................................................................

54

Consolidated statement of cash flows ...........................................................................................................

55

Notes to the consolidated financial statements.............................................................................................

56

Independent Auditors Report .................................................................................................................................

104

2

3
9.93
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
7.11
2020 Cents
2021 Cents
NTA Backing
Technology One Limited Appendix 4E 30 September 2021

Appendix 4E

Results for announcement to the market

For the year ended 30 September 2021 (compared to the year ended 30 September 2020)

only

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

Up

4%

to

312,012

299,018

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Up

15%

to

72,691

62,945

Net profit for the period attributable to members

Up

15%

to

72,691

62,945

use

Amounts

Franked

Dividends

amount per

per security

security

Cents

Cents

Current period

Interim dividend

3.82

2.29

Final dividend

10.09

6.05

Prior period

Interim dividend

3.47

2.08

Final dividend

9.41

5.65

The record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2021 is 3 December 2021. There will be no conduit foreign income paid on the final dividend. The payment date for the final dividend is 17 December 2021.

personal

Profit for the ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Breakdown of the revenue figures above

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

Revenue - SaaS and continuing business

Up

9%

to

293,553

269,774

Revenue - Legacy licence business

Down

38%

to

17,742

28,493

Other income

Down

5%

to

717

751

Revenue from ordinary activities

312,012

299,018

For

2021

2020

Cents

Cents

Basic EPS

22.64

19.75

Diluted EPS

22.52

19.61

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during

321,074,997

318,659,285

the period used in the calculation of the Basic EPS

Technology One Limited

Appendix 4E

30 September 2021

Compliance statement

The report is based on the consolidated financial report which has been audited. onlyRefer to the attached full financial report for all other disclosures in respect of the Appendix 4E.

Signed:

Adrian Di Marco Executive Chairman

useBrisbane

23 November 2021 personalFor

4

Directors' report

onlyYour Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Company) consisting of Technology One Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 September 2021.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were Directors of Technology One Limited during the financial year and up to the date of this report:

Adrian Di Marco

B Sc, MAICD, FACS

Appointed 8 December 1999.

Experience and expertise

useMr Di Marco founded TechnologyOne in 1987, to undertake deep research to build configurable ERP software based on new and emerging technologies, that did not require customisation at the code level. Mr Di Marco has over 35 years' experience in the software industry. He has been responsible for all operational aspects of TechnologyOne, as well as the strategic direction of the company.

Mr Di Marco has played a major role in promoting the Australian IT industry and is a past Director of the Australian Information Industry Association, the industry's peak body. He has been a director of numerous IT companies.

Mr Di Marco is an active investor and supporter of Venture Capital and start-ups both here in Australia and overseas.

personalHe has also been actively involved in charitable organisations and is a past Director of the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation Board. Having established the TechnologyOne foundation, he has in recent years also established the DiMarco

Family foundation to support children causes.

Mr Di Marco has received extensive recognition for his contribution and pioneering work for the IT industry. He remains a major shareholder of TechnologyOne.

Special responsibilities

Board Chair and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer.

Interests in shares and options

17,378,500 ordinary shares in Technology One Limited held beneficially through Masterbah Pty Ltd. 6,000 ordinary shares in Technology One Limited held on behalf of family members. In addition, a relationship deed exists between Masterbah Pty Ltd and JL Mactaggart Holdings Pty Ltd (founding shareholders) - Masterbah Pty Ltd exercises voting rights only in respect of 26,872,500 securities and an escrow arrangement applies to 14,000,000 of those securities. There are no other beneficial rights incumbent on these shares other than voting rights.

Ron McLean

Appointed 8 December 1999.

Experience and expertise

Mr McLean has more than 40 years' experience in the enterprise software industry including holding Senior Executive and Managing Director roles in several international and Australian software companies.

ForHis involvement in the enterprise software industry has included leading and managing software development, consulting and sales and marketing teams.

Mr McLean joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in 1992 was appointed as the General Manager in 1994, Chief Operating Officer in 1999 and was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Operations in 2003.

Mr McLean retired from this role at TechnologyOne on 15 July 2004 and remains a Non-Executive Director.

Special responsibilities

Member of the Remuneration Committee (from 1 June 2020).

Interests in shares and options

69,737 ordinary shares in Technology One Limited held beneficially through RONMAC Investments Pty Ltd.

John Mactaggart FAICD

Appointed 8 December 1999.

Experience and expertise

Mr Mactaggart's experience spans industries such as agriculture, agri-tech, manufacturing and software. He co-founded the

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

