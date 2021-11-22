Technology One : Preliminary Final Report

the period used in the calculation of the Basic EPS

The record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2021 is 3 December 2021. There will be no conduit foreign income paid on the final dividend. The payment date for the final dividend is 17 December 2021.

For the year ended 30 September 2021 (compared to the year ended 30 September 2020)

The report is based on the consolidated financial report which has been audited. onlyRefer to the attached full financial report for all other disclosures in respect of the Appendix 4E.

Directors' report

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Company) consisting of Technology One Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 September 2021.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were Directors of Technology One Limited during the financial year and up to the date of this report:

Adrian Di Marco

B Sc, MAICD, FACS

Appointed 8 December 1999.

Experience and expertise

Mr Di Marco founded TechnologyOne in 1987, to undertake deep research to build configurable ERP software based on new and emerging technologies, that did not require customisation at the code level. Mr Di Marco has over 35 years' experience in the software industry. He has been responsible for all operational aspects of TechnologyOne, as well as the strategic direction of the company.

Mr Di Marco has played a major role in promoting the Australian IT industry and is a past Director of the Australian Information Industry Association, the industry's peak body. He has been a director of numerous IT companies.

Mr Di Marco is an active investor and supporter of Venture Capital and start-ups both here in Australia and overseas.

He has also been actively involved in charitable organisations and is a past Director of the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation Board. Having established the TechnologyOne foundation, he has in recent years also established the DiMarco

Family foundation to support children causes.

Mr Di Marco has received extensive recognition for his contribution and pioneering work for the IT industry. He remains a major shareholder of TechnologyOne.

Special responsibilities

Board Chair and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer.

Interests in shares and options

17,378,500 ordinary shares in Technology One Limited held beneficially through Masterbah Pty Ltd. 6,000 ordinary shares in Technology One Limited held on behalf of family members. In addition, a relationship deed exists between Masterbah Pty Ltd and JL Mactaggart Holdings Pty Ltd (founding shareholders) - Masterbah Pty Ltd exercises voting rights only in respect of 26,872,500 securities and an escrow arrangement applies to 14,000,000 of those securities. There are no other beneficial rights incumbent on these shares other than voting rights.

Ron McLean

Appointed 8 December 1999.

Experience and expertise

Mr McLean has more than 40 years' experience in the enterprise software industry including holding Senior Executive and Managing Director roles in several international and Australian software companies.

His involvement in the enterprise software industry has included leading and managing software development, consulting and sales and marketing teams.

Mr McLean joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in 1992 was appointed as the General Manager in 1994, Chief Operating Officer in 1999 and was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Operations in 2003.

Mr McLean retired from this role at TechnologyOne on 15 July 2004 and remains a Non-Executive Director.

Special responsibilities

Member of the Remuneration Committee (from 1 June 2020).

Interests in shares and options

69,737 ordinary shares in Technology One Limited held beneficially through RONMAC Investments Pty Ltd.

John Mactaggart FAICD

Appointed 8 December 1999.

Experience and expertise

Mr Mactaggart's experience spans industries such as agriculture, agri-tech, manufacturing and software. He co-founded the

