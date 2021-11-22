Technology One : TechnologyOne SaaS up 43% and Profit up 19%

For personal use only

23 November 2021

TechnologyOne SaaS up 43% and Profit up 19%

BRISBANE, 23 November 2021 - TechnologyOne (ASX: TNE), Australia's largest ERP Software as a Service (SaaS) company, today announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2021.

Highlights for the Year

Profit Before Tax up 19% - Our Profit Before Tax was up 19%, at the top end of guidance, underpinned by the continuing fast growth of the TechnologyOne Global SaaS ERP solution.

TechnologyOne SaaS ARR up 43% organically - The TechnologyOne Global SaaS ERP solution is growing rapidly, with SaaS annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $192.3m, up 43%.

End of On-Premise business by October 2024 - During the year we achieved a watershed

milestone and announced the end of our On-Premise business by October 2024, which will further drive our SaaS business.

$500m+ ARR by FY26 - With our fast-growing SaaS business and the announcement of the end of our On-Premise business, we are on track to hit our target of $500m+ ARR by FY26. Given the current ARR is $257.5m, this is an additional $242.5m of Annual Recurring Revenue in the next 5 years.

Revenue from SaaS & Continuing Business was up 9%. This is our future state business. By

FY24 we expect our total business to be growing by 15%+ per annum.

These points are discussed later in more detail.

Results Summary

Profit Before Tax of $97.8m, up 19% 1

Revenue from our SaaS and Continuing Business of $293.6m, up 9%

SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) 2,5 of $192.3m, up 43%

of $192.3m, up 43% Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) 2,5 of $257.5m, up 16%

of $257.5m, up 16% Total Revenue 3 of $312.0m, up 4%

of $312.0m, up 4% Expenses of $214.2m, down 1%

Cash Flow Generation 4,5 of $63.9m, up 12%

of $63.9m, up 12% Cash and Cash Equivalents of $142.9m, up 14%

Total Dividend of 13.91cps, up 8%

R&D investment 5 of $77.0m before capitalisation, up 13%, which is 24% of revenue

1 Profit Before Tax of $97.8m was up 14% on FY20 Underlying Profit Before Tax 2 ARR represents future contracted annual revenue at year end.

3 Includes other income of $0.7m

4 Cash Flow Generation is cash flow from operating activities less capitalised development costs, capitalised commission costs and lease payments. 5 This is a non-IFRS financial measure and is unaudited