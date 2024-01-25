January 25, 2024 at 10:16 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 24, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Balyasny Asset Management cuts short position on BPER Banca to 0.44% from 0.58%

Marshall Wace files short position on BPER Bank to 0.88% from 0.91%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

AHL Partners files short position on Saras to 0.73% from 0.69%

Marshall Wace trims short position on Saras to 0.43% from 0.56%

JPMorgan Asset Management files short position on Technoprobe to 0.59% from 0.63%

