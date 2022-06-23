Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Technoprobe S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TPRO   IT0005482333

TECHNOPROBE S.P.A.

(TPRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:19 2022-06-23 pm EDT
6.752 EUR   -1.66%
11:56aTECHNOPROBE S P A : Appointment of Investor Relations Manager - June 23, 2022
PU
06/20TECHNOPROBE S.P.A.(BIT : TPRO) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
05/27TECHNOPROBE S P A : Publication of the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting - May 27, 2022
PU
Technoprobe S p A : Appointment of Investor Relations Manager - June 23, 2022

06/23/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Technoprobe S.p.A.

Via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, 2

23870, Cernusco Lombardone (Lecco) - Italy www.technoprobe.com

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Investor Relations Manager

Cernusco Lombardone (LC), 23 June 2022 - Technoprobe S.p.A., a leading company in the design and production of Probe Card (the "Company" or "Technoprobe") hereby announces that, with effect from June 27, 2022, Ines Di Terlizzi is appointed Investor Relations Manager, succeeding Andrea Angelo Tornaghi, Chief Financial Officer, who had assumed pro tempore the role in February 2022. She will have the responsibility to manage relationships with the financial community.

Ines Di Terlizzi holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration and has gained a deep professional experience as Investor Relator of leading companies in the Media sector (Gruppo 24ORE), Diagnostics (DiaSorin) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Maire Tecnimont).

As of today, to the best of the Company's knowledge, Ines Di Terlizzi does not hold any ordinary share of the Company.

***

This press release is available on Technoprobe's website https://www.technoprobe.com/it/, in the Investor Relations/Price Sensitive Press Releases section.

Contact

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Communication & Marketing Manager

Andrea Tornaghi

Paolo Cavallotti

Email: ir@technoprobe.com

Email: paolo.cavallotti@technoprove.com

Tel: +39 039 999251

Press Office Technoprobe S.p.A. - Comin & Partners

Press Office Technoprobe S.p.A. - Comin & Partners

Giorgia Bazurli

Tommaso Accomanno

Email: giorgia.bazurli@cominandpartners.com

Email: tommaso.accomanno@cominandpartners.com

Mob. +39 349 284 0676

Mob. +39 340 770 1750

Euronext Growth Advisor e Specialist

Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.

Piazzetta Enrico Cuccia n. 1 Milano

Email: ega@mediobanca.com

Tel: +39 02 88291

Description of Technoprobe

Technoprobe was established in 1996 from an entrepreneurial idea of its founder Giuseppe Crippa and is at the head of a Group that design and manufacture electro-mechanical interfaces called Probe Cards used for testing non-memory or SOC semiconductors. Based on currently available data, the Group is the second largest manufacturer of Probe Cards in the world in terms of both volume of units sold and revenue and the only manufacturer of Probe Cards in Italy.

Technoprobe is active in the design and manufacture of Probe Cards.

Probe Cards are high-tech devices (tailor-made according to the specific chip) that allow to test the operation of chips during their construction process, i.e. when they are still on the silicon wafer. They are, therefore, technological designs and solutions that ensure the operation and reliability of devices that play a crucial role in the computer, smartphone, 5G, Internet of Things, home automation and automotive industries, among others. Probe Cards are "consumables" as their life cycle is linked to a specific chip and no part of the Probe Card can be reused.

In Italy the Group has its registered office in Cernusco Lombardone (LC), near Milan, where there is also a production center that occupies a covered area of about 18,000 square meters. In addition, the Group has two other production facilities in Italy: a first one of approximately 3,000 sqm in Agrate (MB) and a second one of approximately 5,000 sqm in Osnago (LC), which will become operational in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Group has other 11

Technoprobe S.p.A. - VAT No. and Tax Code 02272540135 - Share Capital EUR 6,010,000 - Econ. and Admin. Index (REA) 283619

All rights reserved. The COPYRIGHT of this document is property of TECHNOPROBE S.p.A. No part of this document may be copied, reprinted or reproduced in any material form, whether wholly or in part, without a written consent. The contents or methods or techniques contained herein are CONFIDENTIAL, therefore must not be disclosed to any other person or company or entity.

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, 2

23870, Cernusco Lombardone (Lecco) - Italy www.technoprobe.com

locations worldwide, spread across Europe, Asia (Taiwan, South Korea, China and Singapore) and the United States. The world's leading semiconductor manufacturers are customers of the Group.

The Group currently employs approximately 2,200 employees at a consolidated level (of which 1,300 in Italy) and generated revenues in the year ended December 31, 2021 amounting to Euro 391,7 million. The Group has over 500 proprietary patents.

For more information: www.technoprobe.com.

Technoprobe S.p.A. - VAT No. and Tax Code 02272540135 - Share Capital EUR 6,010,000 - Econ. and Admin. Index (REA) 283619

All rights reserved. The COPYRIGHT of this document is property of TECHNOPROBE S.p.A. No part of this document may be copied, reprinted or reproduced in any material form, whether wholly or in part, without a written consent. The contents or methods or techniques contained herein are CONFIDENTIAL, therefore must not be disclosed to any other person or company or entity.

Disclaimer

Technoprobe S.p.A. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 15:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 476 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2022 134 M 142 M 142 M
Net cash 2022 339 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 4 126 M 4 372 M 4 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,96x
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 943
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart TECHNOPROBE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Technoprobe S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOPROBE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,87 €
Average target price 7,80 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Felici Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Tornaghi Chief Financial Officer
Cristiano Crippa Chairman
Fabrizio Conti Senior Test Engineer
Fabio Morgana Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOPROBE S.P.A.0.00%4 372
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.59%430 577
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.37%409 657
BROADCOM INC.-25.44%200 334
INTEL CORPORATION-27.42%152 834
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-19.03%140 718