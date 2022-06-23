Technoprobe S p A : Appointment of Investor Relations Manager - June 23, 2022

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, 2

23870, Cernusco Lombardone (Lecco) - Italy www.technoprobe.com

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Investor Relations Manager

Cernusco Lombardone (LC), 23 June 2022 - Technoprobe S.p.A., a leading company in the design and production of Probe Card (the "Company" or "Technoprobe") hereby announces that, with effect from June 27, 2022, Ines Di Terlizzi is appointed Investor Relations Manager, succeeding Andrea Angelo Tornaghi, Chief Financial Officer, who had assumed pro tempore the role in February 2022. She will have the responsibility to manage relationships with the financial community.

Ines Di Terlizzi holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration and has gained a deep professional experience as Investor Relator of leading companies in the Media sector (Gruppo 24ORE), Diagnostics (DiaSorin) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Maire Tecnimont).

As of today, to the best of the Company's knowledge, Ines Di Terlizzi does not hold any ordinary share of the Company.

Description of Technoprobe

Technoprobe was established in 1996 from an entrepreneurial idea of its founder Giuseppe Crippa and is at the head of a Group that design and manufacture electro-mechanical interfaces called Probe Cards used for testing non-memory or SOC semiconductors. Based on currently available data, the Group is the second largest manufacturer of Probe Cards in the world in terms of both volume of units sold and revenue and the only manufacturer of Probe Cards in Italy.

Technoprobe is active in the design and manufacture of Probe Cards.

Probe Cards are high-tech devices (tailor-made according to the specific chip) that allow to test the operation of chips during their construction process, i.e. when they are still on the silicon wafer. They are, therefore, technological designs and solutions that ensure the operation and reliability of devices that play a crucial role in the computer, smartphone, 5G, Internet of Things, home automation and automotive industries, among others. Probe Cards are "consumables" as their life cycle is linked to a specific chip and no part of the Probe Card can be reused.

In Italy the Group has its registered office in Cernusco Lombardone (LC), near Milan, where there is also a production center that occupies a covered area of about 18,000 square meters. In addition, the Group has two other production facilities in Italy: a first one of approximately 3,000 sqm in Agrate (MB) and a second one of approximately 5,000 sqm in Osnago (LC), which will become operational in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Group has other 11

