Technoprobe S p A : Board of Directors approves consolidated results as at 31 March, 2023 - May 15th, 2023

Positive Consolidated Net Financial Position of €404 million Proposal of the Board of Directors to the ordinary shareholders' meeting to authorize the buyback and the sale of treasury shares and to call the related meeting Cernusco Lombardone (LC), May 15, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Technoprobe S.p.A., a leading company in the design and production of probe cards (the "Company" or "Technoprobe") listed on Euronext Milan, met today to examine and approve the consolidated results as at 31 March 2023. Stefano Felici, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "The first quarter of 2023 was particularly challenging for Technoprobe and I am pleased that our figures are in line with guidance. We know how taught the following months will be and, notwithstanding that, in line with our strategic plan, we continue to invest in the development of our products and in the relationship with our customers to be ready to address needs generated by the growing technological evolution.". Financial results as at 31 March 2023 Consolidated revenues as at 31 March 2023 were €91 million, down 25% compared to the same period of 2022, as result of the general contraction of the reference market and in particular of consumer demand for devices, such as smartphones and computers. Volumes are further depressed by the high level of device inventories recorded by customers. Consolidated EBITDA was €27 million, down 47% compared to the same period of 2022 because of lower volumes, with a margin of 30%. Decrease in profitability compared to the same period of the previous year, is the result of the strategic view of the company to maintain the current production structure and resources employed to guarantee an adequate response to the expected upward of volumes. As at 31 March 2023, the consolidated net financial position was positive for €404 million, broadly in line with figures at 31 December 2022: cash generated from operating activities amounted to €18 million was offset 1 It should be noted that the figures as at 31 March 2023 presented to the Company's Board of Directors on 15 May 2023 were not audited. 1

by forex of €4 million and capital expenditure amounted to €13 million mainly related the upgrading of production lines. Business outlook The current forecasts for the macroeconomic environment, significantly affected by international geopolitical tensions, foster uncertainty. Later in 2023, the geopolitical tensions between the United States and China relating to the trade restrictions on technological exports in Asia represent a further factor of instability in the semiconductor sector. In addition to the general contraction in demand for consumers of devices such as smartphones and computers, as well as high inventory levels at major players in the industry continue to hit the reference market. On the other hand, automotive, industrial applications and artificial intelligence segments are expected to grow. The recovery of the entire semiconductor supply chain is expected by the second part of 2023, driven by a general recovery in consumption and by the conclusion of the aforementioned de-stocking processes currently in progress. Guidance Q2 2023 Guidance for the second quarter of 2023 is the following: Consolidated Revenues: €98m (+/-3%) Gross margin: 53% (+/-2%) Ebitda margin: 34% (+/-2%) Mr. Stefano Beretta, the officer in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents of Technoprobe S.p.A. declares that pursuant to paragraph 2, Art. 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, to the best of his knowledge, the accounting information contained in the Presentation corresponds to the documental results, accounting books and records. Q1 2023 results will be presented to the financial community during an audio webcast conference call today at 5:00 P.M. CET. This press release and the presentation will be available on Technoprobe's website https://www.technoprobe.com/it/, in the Investor Relations section and on and on the authorized storage system named eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.it). *** Proposed authorisation to buyback and sell treasury shares The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the forthcoming Shareholders' meeting to be call to authorize the said Board of Directors to buyback and sell shares of the Company, in compliance with the relevant legislation and the market practices in force, in order to: 2

acquire a portfolio of treasury shares to be allocated to serve stock option plans, stock grants or share incentive plans, against payment or free of charge, to be reserved to corporate representatives, employees or collaborators of Technoprobe or group companies, that may be adopted in the future in accordance with the applicable legislation according to the cases; and/or operate on treasury shares in an investment perspective for an efficient use of the Company's financial liquidity in relation to market trends. The proposal is based on the fact that, due to the recent listing of Technoprobe ordinary shares on Euronext Milan and the determination of the Company, in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, to adopt a policy on remuneration pursuant to art. 123-ter of the TUF, the Company intends to evaluate the adoption of incentive plans based on shares to be allocated to corporate representatives, employees or collaborators of the Company and the Group by the date of the shareholders' meeting called for the approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2023 and to whose service to allocate treasury shares. If, for whatever reason, no incentive plans will be approved in the terms described, the Board of Directors has decided to propose also the purpose referred to in point (ii). Authorization is required, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 2357 of the Civil Code, for the purchase, in one or more tranches, and also on a rotating basis, of ordinary shares of the Company without nominal value, up to a maximum number that, taking into account the ordinary shares held from time to time in the portfolio by the Company and the companies controlled by it, is not altogether higher than no. 1,500,000 (one million five hundred thousand) ordinary shares (and in any case in compliance with the maximum limit referred to in Article 2357, paragraph 3, of the Civil Code) and for a maximum outlay not exceeding € 12,000,000 (twelve million). The authorization to purchase treasury shares is required for the maximum duration provided for by the applicable legislation, currently fixed by article 2357, paragraph 2, of the Civil Code, in 18 months from the date of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting approving the proposal. However, authorisation to dispose of any treasury shares acquired is required without time limits, due to the absence of time limits pursuant to the provisions in force and the opportunity to allow the Board of Directors to use the maximum flexibility, also regarding the time, to carry out the acts of disposition of the actions. It is proposed that the purchase of treasury shares may be made, also through intermediaries, with purchases made on regulated markets, or on multilateral trading systems, in accordance with the procedures established by Borsa Italiana, that do not allow the direct combination of the proposals for negotiation on purchase with predetermined proposals for negotiation on sale, as permitted by art. 132, paragraph 1, of the TUF and art. 144-bis, paragraph 1, lett. b), of the Issuers Regulation adopted by Consob (also through subsidiaries). The purchase of shares may be carried out in compliance with the conditions provided for by art. 3 of Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 in order to benefit, if the conditions are met, from the exemption referred to in Article 5, paragraph 1, of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. In any case, purchases must be made at a price per share that must be neither lower nor higher than 20% (twenty percent) of the reference price recorded by the security in the stock exchange session preceding each individual transaction. The Board of Directors has also proposed to be authorised, pursuant to article 2357-ter of the Civil Code, to dispose, in whole or in part, in one or more times, of the treasury shares at the price and/or, in any case, 3

according to the criteria, the methods, terms and conditions to be determined by the Board of Directors, in compliance with applicable European Community legislation and with the market practices admitted pro tempore in force and having regard to the methods of implementation used, the evolution of share prices in the period preceding the transaction and the best interest of the Company. It remains that the treasury shares serving the share incentive plans will be assigned in the manner and within the terms indicated by the regulations of the plans in force from time to time. The Company does not currently hold treasury shares. The Board of Directors resolved to call the shareholders' meeting on June 22, 2023, granting the President and the Chief Executive Officer disjointly with all powers to call the shareholders' meeting and to provide all the necessary documents. The notice of the meeting and the supporting documentation will be made available to the public in accordance with the terms and procedures of the law. *** Contact Technoprobe S.p.A. Technoprobe S.p.A. Investor Relator Communication & Marketing Manager Ines Di Terlizzi Paolo Cavallotti Email: ir@technoprobe.com Email: paolo.cavallotti@technoprobe.com