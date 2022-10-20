Technoprobe S p A : Top supplier at the Allegro MicroSystems Supplier Day 2022

We are pleased to announce that Technoprobe Asia PTE LTD was recognized as one of the top supplier exceeding quality and delivery performance at the Allegro MicroSystems Supplier Day 2022 on October 13, 2022 in Alabang, Philippines.

Receiving the award for Technoprobe are Wally Lacson and Mary Ann Avinante.

This is an incredible achievement that exemplifies our continued commitment to Customer satisfaction and product quality.

Thank you, Allegro Microsystems and Congratulations team!