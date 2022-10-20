Advanced search
    TPRO   IT0005482333

TECHNOPROBE S.P.A.

(TPRO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:06 2022-10-20 am EDT
6.989 EUR   -1.56%
04:10aTechnoprobe S P A : Top supplier at the Allegro MicroSystems Supplier Day 2022
PU
09/27Technoprobe S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/24Technoprobe S P A : Substantial Change in significant Shareholders - June 24, 2022
PU
Technoprobe S p A : Top supplier at the Allegro MicroSystems Supplier Day 2022

10/20/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Allegro MicroSystems Supplier Day 2022

We are pleased to announce that Technoprobe Asia PTE LTD was recognized as one of the top supplier exceeding quality and delivery performance at the Allegro MicroSystems Supplier Day 2022 on October 13, 2022 in Alabang, Philippines.

Receiving the award for Technoprobe are Wally Lacson and Mary Ann Avinante.
This is an incredible achievement that exemplifies our continued commitment to Customer satisfaction and product quality.

Thank you, Allegro Microsystems and Congratulations team!

Published on

20/10/2022
Disclaimer

Technoprobe S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
