Technoprobe S.p.A. Via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, 2 23870, Cernusco Lombardone (LC) - Italy www.technoprobe.com PRESS RELEASE WEEKLY PRESS RELEASE ON TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN Cernusco Lombardone (LC), July 31, 2023 - Technoprobe S.p.A., a leading company in the design and production of probe cards (the "Company" or "Technoprobe") listed on Euronext Milan, declares the purchase on the Euronext Milan market, according to the Shareholders' Meeting on June 22, 2023 approval, (already announced pursuant to article 132 of "Testo Unico della Finanza" and article 144 - bis, paragraph 1, letter b, of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May, 1999), throughout July 24, 2023, to July 28, 2023, of n. 246,510 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0410% of the share capital), at a weighted average price of Euro 8.0347, at the countervalue of Euro 1,980,639.79. Purchases were made through the intermediary Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. Below there is a detail of the purchases made on the ordinary shares of Technoprobe S.p.A., code ISIN IT0005482333, on a daily basis, in detail, the transactions made in the aforementioned period. Date Quantity Average price (Euro) Countervalue (Euro) 24/07/2023 47,440 7.8515 372,475.16 25/07/2023 50,000 7.9396 396,980.00 26/07/2023 50,000 8.0518 402,590.00 27/07/2023 50,000 8.0987 404,935.00 28/07/2023 49,070 8.2262 403,659.63 The details of all the purchase transactions carried out in the period indicated above are reported in the following pages. Therefore as at July 28, 2023 the Company owns 1,134,796 ordinary shares (equal to 0.1888% of the share capital). *** This press release is available on Technoprobe's website https://www.technoprobe.com, in the Investor Relations section and on the authorized storage system named eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.it). Contact Technoprobe S.p.A. Technoprobe S.p.A. Investor Relator Communication & Marketing Manager Ines Di Terlizzi Paolo Cavallotti Email:ir@technoprobe.com Email:paolo.cavallotti@technoprobe.com

Technoprobe S.p.A. Via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, 2 23870, Cernusco Lombardone (LC) - Italy www.technoprobe.com Technoprobe is a leading company in the field of semiconductors and microelectronics. Established in 1996 by the entrepreneurial spirit of its founder Giuseppe Crippa, Technoprobe specialises in the design and manufacture of Probe Cards, i.e. electro-mechanical interfaces used for the functional testing of chips. Its market segment is the testing of non-memory or SOC (system on chip) semiconductors. The Group is the only Probe Card manufacturer in Italy and a world leader in terms of volume and turnover. It has partnerships and collaborations with some of the world's largest microelectronics, IT and digital companies. Probe cards are hi-tech devices that are custommade for each chip and allow the function of chips to be tested during the manufacturing process. These technologically-advanced designs and solutions are essential for ensuring the proper functioning and reliability of devices that play a crucial role in industries such as Information Technology, 5G, Internet of Things, home automation, automotive, aerospace, etc. As a result, Technoprobe is a critical link in the supply chain for the manufacture of chips, which are at the heart of today's technological world. Technoprobe is a rapidly expanding hub of technological research and innovation with approximately 2700 employees (1700 of them located in Italy), three research centres and more than 600 certified patents. Technoprobe has 14 locations worldwide. The Group's Italian headquarters are in Cernusco Lombardone (LC), a municipality on the outskirts of Milan where there is also a production plant that covers an area of about 18,000 sqm. The Group has two additional production plants in Italy: one in Agrate (MB) covering about 3,000 sqm, and one in Osnago (LC) covering about 5,000 sqm. Also in Italy a Design Center was opened in Sicily, in Catania, in 2022. The Group also has 10 other locations spread across Europe (France and Germany), Asia (Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Philippines and Singapore) and the United States (two locations in California). Technoprobe S.p.A. - VAT No. and Tax Code 02272540135 - Share Capital € 6,010,000 - Economic and Administrative Index no. 283619 All rights reserved. The COPYRIGHT of this document is property of TECHNOPROBE S.p.A. No part of this document may be copied, reprinted or reproduced in any material form, whether wholly or in part, without a written consent. The contents or methods or techniques contained herein are CONFIDENTIAL, therefore must not be disclosed to any other person or company or entity.

Technoprobe S.p.A. Via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, 2 23870, Cernusco Lombardone (LC) - Italy www.technoprobe.com Date of the purchase transaction Time N° of Technoprobe S.p.A. ordinary Price (Euro) Countervalue (CEST) shares (Euro) 24/07/2023 09:05:18 157 7.87 1,235.59 24/07/2023 09:05:18 403 7.87 3,171.61 24/07/2023 09:05:18 151 7.87 1,188.37 24/07/2023 09:17:38 253 7.88 1,992.38 24/07/2023 09:17:38 300 7.88 2,362.50 24/07/2023 09:17:38 438 7.88 3,449.25 24/07/2023 09:26:30 506 7.86 3,977.16 24/07/2023 09:26:30 215 7.86 1,689.90 24/07/2023 09:34:44 295 7.87 2,321.65 24/07/2023 09:34:44 300 7.87 2,361.00 24/07/2023 09:34:44 211 7.87 1,660.57 24/07/2023 09:46:13 26 7.86 204.23 24/07/2023 09:46:13 300 7.86 2,356.50 24/07/2023 09:46:13 300 7.86 2,356.50 24/07/2023 09:46:13 219 7.86 1,720.25 24/07/2023 09:46:13 300 7.86 2,356.50 24/07/2023 09:57:05 1,031 7.91 8,150.06 24/07/2023 10:08:22 244 7.93 1,934.92 24/07/2023 10:08:22 316 7.93 2,505.88 24/07/2023 10:22:22 35 7.93 277.38 24/07/2023 10:29:30 78 7.93 618.15 24/07/2023 10:40:49 282 7.92 2,232.03 24/07/2023 10:40:49 132 7.92 1,044.78 24/07/2023 10:41:50 808 7.92 6,399.36 24/07/2023 10:41:50 117 7.92 926.64 24/07/2023 10:52:51 210 7.94 1,667.40 24/07/2023 10:54:45 741 7.95 5,890.95 24/07/2023 10:54:45 74 7.95 588.30 24/07/2023 11:03:43 649 7.92 5,136.84 24/07/2023 11:03:43 300 7.91 2,373.00 24/07/2023 11:14:16 646 7.93 5,119.55 24/07/2023 11:24:31 199 7.91 1,573.10 24/07/2023 11:24:56 364 7.92 2,881.06 24/07/2023 11:24:56 364 7.92 2,881.06 24/07/2023 11:24:56 108 7.92 854.82 24/07/2023 11:52:29 1,159 7.91 9,167.69 24/07/2023 11:52:29 460 7.91 3,638.60 24/07/2023 11:52:29 300 7.91 2,373.00 24/07/2023 11:52:29 456 7.91 3,606.96 24/07/2023 11:52:29 34 7.91 268.94 24/07/2023 12:00:40 300 7.90 2,368.50 24/07/2023 12:00:40 253 7.90 1,997.44

Technoprobe S.p.A. Via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, 2 23870, Cernusco Lombardone (LC) - Italy www.technoprobe.com Date of the purchase transaction Time N° of Technoprobe S.p.A. ordinary Price (Euro) Countervalue (CEST) shares (Euro) 24/07/2023 12:00:40 600 7.90 4,737.00 24/07/2023 12:09:54 83 7.88 654.04 24/07/2023 12:14:53 29 7.89 228.81 24/07/2023 12:14:53 600 7.89 4,734.00 24/07/2023 12:21:22 265 7.87 2,084.23 24/07/2023 12:21:22 365 7.87 2,870.73 24/07/2023 12:21:22 133 7.87 1,046.05 24/07/2023 12:31:18 610 7.87 4,800.70 24/07/2023 12:31:18 80 7.87 629.60 24/07/2023 12:44:55 654 7.87 5,146.98 24/07/2023 12:44:55 160 7.87 1,259.20 24/07/2023 12:52:52 600 7.85 4,707.00 24/07/2023 12:52:52 74 7.85 580.53 24/07/2023 12:52:52 460 7.85 3,608.70 24/07/2023 12:52:52 805 7.85 6,315.23 24/07/2023 12:52:52 551 7.85 4,322.60 24/07/2023 12:52:52 210 7.85 1,647.45 24/07/2023 13:04:32 273 7.85 2,141.69 24/07/2023 13:06:12 294 7.85 2,306.43 24/07/2023 13:07:44 10 7.85 78.50 24/07/2023 13:07:52 210 7.85 1,648.50 24/07/2023 13:10:32 264 7.85 2,072.40 24/07/2023 13:10:55 46 7.85 361.10 24/07/2023 13:10:55 192 7.85 1,507.20 24/07/2023 13:10:55 222 7.85 1,742.70 24/07/2023 13:14:57 139 7.86 1,092.54 24/07/2023 13:14:57 213 7.86 1,674.18 24/07/2023 13:14:57 267 7.86 2,098.62 24/07/2023 13:14:57 79 7.86 620.94 24/07/2023 13:16:06 90 7.87 707.85 24/07/2023 13:26:57 211 7.86 1,657.41 24/07/2023 13:27:52 273 7.86 2,144.42 24/07/2023 13:29:32 147 7.86 1,154.69 24/07/2023 13:29:32 295 7.86 2,317.23 24/07/2023 13:29:32 303 7.86 2,380.07 24/07/2023 13:41:12 90 7.84 705.60 24/07/2023 13:42:52 120 7.85 941.40 24/07/2023 13:44:32 210 7.85 1,647.45 24/07/2023 13:45:32 416 7.85 3,265.60 24/07/2023 13:45:32 120 7.85 942.00 24/07/2023 13:47:52 219 7.85 1,719.15 24/07/2023 13:47:52 96 7.85 753.60