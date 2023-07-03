(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa announced Monday that it has signed a binding offer to acquire 100 percent of the capital of Harbor Electronics, a company specializing in the production of printed circuit boards for the testing market from the group headed by Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co.

Under the terms of the offer, which includes a 30-day exclusivity period to finalize and sign the final acquisition agreement, Technoprobe will pay a total amount of approximately USD50 million net of any adjustments related to changes in the target company's cash holdings.

Harbor Electronics, a company founded in the 1980s in Santa Clara, California, and acquired in 2015 by the Shenzhen-headquartered Fastprint Circuit Tech group, is a leading manufacturer of advanced printed circuit boards for testing systems for major semiconductor manufacturers.

In FY2022, Harbor Electronics reported revenues of about USD52 million, EBITDA of about 16 percent, and a net financial position of about USD5 million.

With the acquisition, "Technoprobe will further strengthen its technological competencies in the testing area by vertically integrating its production process through the in-house production of advanced printed circuit boards for its probe cards and Final Test Boards," the company explained in a note.

Stefano Felici, CEO of Technoprobe, commented, "The acquisition of Harbor Electronics has an important strategic value because it allows us to consolidate the process of vertical integration of the production process of our probe cards by leveraging the significant technological synergies of two important players in the testing field. In addition, the distinctive skills of Harbor Electronics will allow us to increase our knowledge in the Final Testing segment."

Technoprobe's stock trades up 1.7 percent at EUR7.37 per share.

