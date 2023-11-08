(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa and Teradyne Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of automated testing systems, announced that they have signed a binding agreement for a joint transaction for Technoprobe's acquisition of the Device Interface Solutions business from Teradyne, with the aim of strengthening its expertise in the Printed Circuit Boards and High Performance Interfaces market and consolidating the vertical integration process of its business model.

The agreement also provides for the acquisition by Teradyne, through a wholly owned subsidiary - Teradyne International Holdings BV - of a 10 percent stake in Technoprobe through the subscription of newly issued shares of Technoprobe equal to an 8.0 percent stake and the acquisition of 2.0 percent shares from T-Plus Spa.

Finally, the agreement provides for a strategic partnership between Teradyne and Technoprobe with the aim of developing new advanced testing solutions for its customers, supporting the growth of both companies through technology roadmap sharing, joint technology development and co-marketing activities.

Technoprobe on Tuesday closed 1.0 percent in the red at EUR7.36 per share.

