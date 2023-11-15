(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa announced Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a EUR384.7 million capital increase.

The aucap will take place through the issuance of 52.3 million ordinary shares at a price of EUR7.3620 each. The number of new shares will represent 8.7 percent of the total number of shares currently issued.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

