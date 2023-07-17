(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa reported that it bought back - in the period from July 10 to July 14 - 304,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 0.1 percent of the share capital.

The weighted average price was EUR7.7047 for a total consideration of EUR2.3 million.

Technoprobe closed Monday's session in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR7.92 per share

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

