(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa announced Monday that it purchased 246,510 ordinary shares between July 24 and 28.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR8.0347 for a total consideration of EUR1.9 million.

As of July 28, the company held 1.1 million treasury shares or about 0.2 percent of the share capital.

Technoprobe's stock closed Monday up 0.5 percent at EUR8.31 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.