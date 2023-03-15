Advanced search
    TPRO   IT0005482333

TECHNOPROBE S.P.A.

(TPRO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:33:23 2023-03-15 am EDT
6.258 EUR   +0.13%
04:10aTechnoprobe, funds deposited with SVB become available again
AN
02:50aTechnoprobe S P A : Update on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank Financial Group - March 15th, 2023
PU
03/14Europeans given up; there is indecision on Fed hikes
AN
Technoprobe, funds deposited with SVB become available again

03/15/2023 | 04:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa reported Wednesday that funds held with Silicon Valley Bank have become available again.

Two days ago, the company had made it known that its exposure to SVB Financial Group represents about 2.5 percent of the company's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Technoprobe has no other current accounts or lines of credit with SVB Financial Group and therefore considers the exposure immaterial.

Technoprobe's stock is down 0.6 percent at EUR6.21 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

