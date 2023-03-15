Technoprobe, funds deposited with SVB become available again

(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa reported Wednesday that funds held with Silicon Valley Bank have become available again.

Two days ago, the company had made it known that its exposure to SVB Financial Group represents about 2.5 percent of the company's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Technoprobe has no other current accounts or lines of credit with SVB Financial Group and therefore considers the exposure immaterial.

Technoprobe's stock is down 0.6 percent at EUR6.21 per share.

