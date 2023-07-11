Today at 01:32 am

(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa reported that it purchased - in the period from July 3 to July 7 - 308,786 ordinary shares, equal to 0.0514 percent of the share capital.

The weighted average price was EUR7.2934 for a total consideration of EUR2.25 million.

Technoprobe closed Monday's session in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR7.58 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

