(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa reported Thursday that it reported a net profit of EUR97.4 million in 2023 from EUR148.2 million in 2022, down 34 percent.

Revenues as of Dec. 31 stood at EUR409.3 million from EUR548.9 million in 2022, down 25 percent.

Ebitda stood at EUR199.3 million for the period from EUR332.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, down 50%.

Net financial position is EUR350.8 million from EUR403.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Technoprobe on Thursday closed 2.2 percent in the red at EUR8.42 per share.

