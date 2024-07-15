(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa reported Monday that it bought back 106,915 of its own ordinary shares between July 8 and July 12.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.4493, for a total value of EUR1.0 million.

As of today, the company holds 1.7 million treasury shares, or 0.3 percent of its share capital.

Technoprobe's stock closed Monday down 0.1 percent at EUR9.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.