Annual General Meeting: technotrans continues on growth path and gives positive outlook

Successful completion of phase 1 of the Future Ready 2025 strategy despite difficult conditions

Proposal for dividend payment of € 0.64 per share approved by majority vote

Board of Management confirms growth targets 2025

Sassenberg, May 12, 2023 - At the 2023 Annual General Meeting, technotrans SE looked back on a record financial year and reaffirmed its short- and medium-term targets. Despite challenging framework conditions, the thermal management specialist significantly increased revenue and profitability in the 2022 financial year. The order backlog reached an all-time high. The proposal to pay a dividend of € 0.64 per share (previous year: € 0.51) was approved by the majority of shareholders. In the past financial year, technotrans achieved all the milestones of Phase 1 "Stability and profitability" of the Future Ready 2025 strategy. technotrans started the first quarter of 2023 with strong revenue and earnings growth. The Board of Management was determined to continue on its successful course.

"We have once again achieved all our operating and strategic targets in the 2022 financial year. Even more: We are at least one year ahead of our growth targets," said Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE, at the Annual General Meeting. "With our thermal management expertise, the resilience we have developed in the face of volatile underlying conditions and the irrepressible commitment of our employees, we have succeeded in achieving these remarkable successes in a difficult year." Group sales increased by 13% to € 238 million, marking a new all-time high, while the EBIT margin reached 6 % (previous year: 5.2 %). The key factor here was the significant improvement in profitability of the Technology segment.

The resolution to distribute a profit share of € 0.64 per share was approved by a majority of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting - an increase of around 26 % compared with the previous year. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the acquisition of treasury shares for the period up to May 11, 2028. The proposed resolutions on the authorization to issue convertible bonds and bonds with warrants and on the creation of new Authorized and Conditional Capital 2023 did not achieve the necessary majorities. As already outlined by the Board of Management in the convening document and at the Annual General Meeting, this is merely a continuation of structuring options for the future. The current plans and specific strategic measures of technotrans SE are not affected by this.

Success through clear industry focus

The most important growth drivers were again the four technotrans focus markets of Plastics, Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In the 2022 financial year, the Group realized a share of around 73 % of total revenue in these markets. They also play a crucial role in the second phase of the Future Ready 2025 strategy, which aims to accelerate growth. "We will step up our activities in the focus markets in order to achieve a leading position in each area," explained Michael Finger. At the same time, technotrans is focusing on innovation and, as part of this, is systematically driving forward the development and implementation of new technologies and processes.

For the current financial year 2023, technotrans expects consolidated revenue in a range of € 255 to 265 million, with an EBIT margin of between 6.2 and 7.2 %. In addition, the Board of Management reaffirmed its medium-term targets of achieving consolidated revenue in a range between € 265 and 285 million by the end of 2025, with an operating profit margin of between 9 and 12 %. These forecasts are subject to the proviso that no new burdens arise from the general geopolitical and economic environment. To further increase growth, the Group is continuously exploring opportunities to acquire profitable, medium-sized industrial companies in Germany and abroad. The focus is on companies that support a technological or market-oriented expansion of the technotrans Group's business model.

"technotrans has started the new 2023 financial year with double-digit revenue and earnings growth. This makes us optimistic about continuing the positive development," Michael Finger emphasized. "Demand in the market is unbroken. Based on the high order backlog, we are confident to successfully implement the second phase of our strategy."



About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral component of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 5 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.2 million for the 2022 financial year.



