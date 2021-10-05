Change of name completed: gwk is now named technotrans solutions GmbH

Reisner will join technotrans solutions at the beginning of 2022

Creation of a highly efficient competence centre

Cooling and temperature control systems in a temperature range from -80°C to +400°C and with outstanding efficiency

gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH, a system supplier of cooling, temperature control and water supply systems for the plastics-processing industry, is now called technotrans solutions GmbH. With today's entry into the commercial register, the change of name in line with the "Future Ready 2025" group strategy was successfully finalised. Reisner Cooling Solutions GmbH, a manufacturer of large refrigeration systems for industrial processes, will join technotrans solutions GmbH at the beginningof 2022. Both companies have already been unified under a joint management team. The merger will result in a highly efficient competence centre for cooling and temperature control systems in a temperature range from -80°C to +400°C with outstanding efficiency.

"Today is a special day for our company. With the new name technotrans solutions GmbH, we are not only opening a new chapter of the history of our company. We are also demonstrating, both internally and externally, the fact that the company is evolving into a strong unit," says Michael Finger, spokesman of the board of technotrans SE. The aim of the creation of the technotrans umbrella brand is to increase the economic and technological impact of the entire group. gwk and Reisner have already been unified under a joint management team. Reisner GmbH will formally be integrated early in 2022. The company sites Meinerzhagen and Holzwickede as well as the known account managers will remain fully operational after the merger, and new contacts will be added. The result is a highly efficient competence centre for the plastics, rubber and metal processing industries.

Thanks to nearly 100 years of combined experience in the field of thermal management solutions, the two companies will form an effective organisational unit with extensive potential for dynamic growth. Nicolai Küls, managing director of the sales and marketing divisions of technotrans solutions GmbH, explains: "The resulting synergies and increased efficiency are already having a very positive effect on the turnaround of large-scale projects - and this is just the beginning." gwk showed strong growth last year as well as this year, and several expansion investments have also been made at the Meinerzhagen site. The fact that the company has been entrusted with two large-scale projects is an additional result of the measures taken under the technotrans group strategy. "We look forward to our joint future as a leading cross-brand supplier of cooling and temperature control solutions," says Küls.

For further information, please visit: https://www.technotrans-solutions.de/