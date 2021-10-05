Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Technotrans SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change of name completed: gwk is now named technotrans solutions GmbH

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Reisner will join technotrans solutions at the beginning of 2022
  • Creation of a highly efficient competence centre
  • Cooling and temperature control systems in a temperature range from -80°C to +400°C and with outstanding efficiency

gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH, a system supplier of cooling, temperature control and water supply systems for the plastics-processing industry, is now called technotrans solutions GmbH. With today's entry into the commercial register, the change of name in line with the "Future Ready 2025" group strategy was successfully finalised. Reisner Cooling Solutions GmbH, a manufacturer of large refrigeration systems for industrial processes, will join technotrans solutions GmbH at the beginningof 2022. Both companies have already been unified under a joint management team. The merger will result in a highly efficient competence centre for cooling and temperature control systems in a temperature range from -80°C to +400°C with outstanding efficiency.

"Today is a special day for our company. With the new name technotrans solutions GmbH, we are not only opening a new chapter of the history of our company. We are also demonstrating, both internally and externally, the fact that the company is evolving into a strong unit," says Michael Finger, spokesman of the board of technotrans SE. The aim of the creation of the technotrans umbrella brand is to increase the economic and technological impact of the entire group. gwk and Reisner have already been unified under a joint management team. Reisner GmbH will formally be integrated early in 2022. The company sites Meinerzhagen and Holzwickede as well as the known account managers will remain fully operational after the merger, and new contacts will be added. The result is a highly efficient competence centre for the plastics, rubber and metal processing industries.

Thanks to nearly 100 years of combined experience in the field of thermal management solutions, the two companies will form an effective organisational unit with extensive potential for dynamic growth. Nicolai Küls, managing director of the sales and marketing divisions of technotrans solutions GmbH, explains: "The resulting synergies and increased efficiency are already having a very positive effect on the turnaround of large-scale projects - and this is just the beginning." gwk showed strong growth last year as well as this year, and several expansion investments have also been made at the Meinerzhagen site. The fact that the company has been entrusted with two large-scale projects is an additional result of the measures taken under the technotrans group strategy. "We look forward to our joint future as a leading cross-brand supplier of cooling and temperature control solutions," says Küls.

For further information, please visit: https://www.technotrans-solutions.de/

Disclaimer

technotrans SE published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECHNOTRANS SE
09:49aCHANGE OF NAME COMPLETED : gwk is now named technotrans solutions GmbH
PU
10/01REPOSITIONING OF THE GDS GROUP : Competence Center for Technical Communication and Informa..
PU
09/14TECHNOTRANS : “The future lies in Machines” - gds presents Translation Engine ..
PU
09/08CONSOLIDATION OF TOP KNOWLEDGE AND S : gwk and Reisner at the Fakuma trade fair under the ..
PU
09/01TECHNOTRANS SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
09/01TECHNOTRANS SE : Correction of a release from 14.08.2020 according to Article 40, Section ..
DJ
08/10TECHNOTRANS : Presentation Interim Financial Report
PU
08/10Technotrans Se Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/10TECHNOTRANS CONTINUES TO GROW : Revenue and EBIT increased in the first half-year
EQ
08/10PRESS RELEASE : technotrans continues to grow: Revenue and EBIT increased in the first hal..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECHNOTRANS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 206 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2021 7,30 M 8,47 M 8,47 M
Net Debt 2021 17,4 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 189 M 220 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 397
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart TECHNOTRANS SE
Duration : Period :
technotrans SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOTRANS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,35 €
Average target price 33,87 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Finger Chief Executive Officer
Peter Baumgartner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hirsch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorbørn Ringkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE9.40%220
NORDSON CORPORATION19.18%13 982
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.62.06%9 748
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-21.60%8 510
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.59.39%6 574
VALMET OYJ34.08%5 439