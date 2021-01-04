DGAP-AFR : technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-01-04 / 12:05 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Annual financial report* Language: German Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021 Address: https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021 Address: https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html *Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* Language: German Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021 Address: https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021 Address: https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html *Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* Language: German Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021 Address: https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021 Address: https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html 2021-01-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: technotrans SE Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 48336 Sassenberg Germany Internet: http://www.technotrans.de End of News DGAP News Service 1158233 2021-01-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 06:05 ET (11:05 GMT)