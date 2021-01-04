DGAP-AFR : technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE /
*Report Type: Annual financial report*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021
Address:
https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021
Address:
https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021
Address:
https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021
Address:
https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021
Address:
https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021
Address:
https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
