TECHNOTRANS SE    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-AFR : technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/04/2021 | 06:12am EST
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE / 
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly 
reports and quarterly/interim statements 
 
2021-01-04 / 12:11 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and 
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group 
AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall 
be disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.technotrans.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.technotrans.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html 
 
2021-01-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  technotrans SE 
          Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 
          48336 Sassenberg 
          Germany 
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158235 2021-01-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 06:11 ET (11:11 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2020 3,25 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
Net Debt 2020 17,5 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,3x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 173 M 211 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 273
Free-Float 83,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,20 €
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Engel Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Harling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hirsch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Michael Finger Chief Scientific Officer
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE0.00%211
NORDSON CORPORATION0.00%11 674
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED41.95%5 517
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.378.62%5 394
MAREL HF.0.00%4 615
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.116.12%4 299
