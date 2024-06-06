Decentralized design for increased integration possibilities in electric road and off-road applications

Comprehensive thermal management for battery, traction system, and power electronics

Modular cooling system also available with natural refrigerants

Supply voltage range from 24 to 850 volts DC

Flexibility through modularity: At this year's Battery Show in Stuttgart, technotrans is presenting its modular battery cooling system for electric vehicles. A new modular solution allows flexible decentralized placement of the modules within the application. Manufacturers save space and have significantly more integration options. The modular solution operates energy-efficiently and is also available with natural refrigerants R1234yf and, in the future, R290.

"From now on, we offer vehicle manufacturers even more flexibility: In addition to our established Plug&Play cooling solutions, they now have the option to individually arrange individual modules of a thermal management system on the vehicle using a modular principle. This is a decisive advantage, especially for the production of compact vehicles with limited installation space," says Sascha Koller, Sales Manager at technotrans SE.

The modular solution is designed for the demands and extreme environmental conditions in the road and off-road sectors and is therefore particularly suitable for electrically operated construction machinery, including mining trucks. An exact and stable temperature profile as well as energy-efficient operation at all times is ensured.

In addition to pure battery cooling with an integrated heating function, technotrans also offers its customers comprehensive thermal management solutions. Upon request, the systems cool other components such as the traction system and power electronics in addition to the battery. "With the expansion of our portfolio to include modular systems, we offer the perfect solution for every challenge in the e-mobility sector. We support vehicle manufacturers from the project planning stage with our engineering expertise and deliver tailor-made technologies," emphasizes Koller.

technotrans will be exhibiting at the Battery Show 2024 in Stuttgart from June 18 to 20, 2024, in Hall 8, Stand 8-E70.

For more information, visit: www.technotrans.com