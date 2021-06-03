New partnership: docuglobe, the editorial management system provided by gds, is now included in the portfolio of A2

A2 customers are showing great interest in docuglobe | The documentation service provider will provide support services for the introduction and use of the editorial management system from gds | The objective is to expand the customer base

Working together for the best technical documentation. Effective immediately, gds GmbH, a leading competence center for technical communication and information management, is cooperating with A2 Doku GmbH. Within the scope of the new partnership, the documentation service provider, based in Nuremberg, Germany, will provide support services for the introduction and use of docuglobe, the MS Word-based editorial management system from gds.

'With A2 Doku GmbH, we are gaining a new business partner with excellent consultancy skills and extensive technical expertise regarding documentation processes,' says Ulrich Pelster, the Managing Director of gds GmbH. The objective of the new cooperation is to further expand the customer base for the editorial management system, docuglobe. 'With docuglobe, A2 customers can easily and efficiently create high-quality technical documentation.'

Manfred Schüller, the Managing Director of A2 Doku GmbH says: 'As a neutral partner, we are supporting our customers when it comes to selecting an editorial management system and we aim to offer the solution that is perfectly tailored to the company in question. docuglobe offers many features that bring added value, and this is of interest to our customers.' As a service provider of technical documentation and product safety, A2 would particularly concentrate on the aspects of quality and efficiency when creating documentation for customers. docuglobe would offer substantial advantages in this regard. 'We are therefore delighted about the new partnership and the expansion of our portfolio in the area of editorial management systems.'

docuglobe, the editorial management system provided by gds, has been proven on the market and helps editors to easily and quickly create consistent technical documentation. Documents prepared in docuglobe consist of individual information modules, which are created on the basis of Microsoft Word and which are clearly organized in a tree structure. The modules are managed in a central database so that editors can easily and quickly incorporate these in the relevant documents. docuglobe can also be operated as a clientserver system or as a web variant (SaaS).

