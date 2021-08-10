PRESS RELEASE : technotrans continues to grow: -2

range between ? 265 and 285 million with an EBIT margin between 9.0 and 12.0 % in the 2025 financial year. Acquisitions are not included in these forecasts. "Due to the pleasing development in the first six months, we are looking positively to the second half of the financial year. In view of the excellent order situation, we expect to be able to continue the positive revenue and earnings trend. Here it will be particularly important to ensure the supply of materials and to continue to optimise the group. Thanks to the implemented strategy Future Ready 2025 we are well equipped to meet these challenges," Michael Finger sums up. Further information at www.technotrans.com About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a global technology and service group with its headquarters in Sassenberg in the German Münsterland region. Its application-specific thermal management solutions are the core competence of the company. This also includes the energetic optimisation and control of the temperature of sophisticated technological applications. With 17 sites, the company has a presence in all the major markets worldwide. Based on its Future Ready 2025 strategy, the group has defined four focus markets: Plastics, Healthcare & Analytics, Energy Management (including E-Mobility, high power charging stations and data centres) and Print. In addition, the technology company is developing solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools market. Furthermore, technotrans offers a wide range of services including, for example, construction site installations, maintenance, repairs, 24/7 spare parts supply and technical documentations. As of 2021, the individual companies of the group - technotrans SE, gwk Gesellschaft für Wärme Kältetechnik mbH, termotek GmbH, klh Kältetechnik GmbH and Reisner Cooling Solutions GmbH - are unified under the technotrans umbrella brand. An exception is gds GmbH, with its headquarters in Sassenberg, as a full-service supplier of technical documentation services which will remain a separate brand within the group of companies. technotrans SE is listed on the Prime Standard segment (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0X YGA) and has a global workforce of more than 1,400 employees. In the 2020 financial year, the group generated consolidated revenue of ? 190.5 million.

Note

This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans group. These reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on the corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected.

