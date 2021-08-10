Log in
PRESS RELEASE : technotrans continues to grow: -2-

08/10/2021 | 01:01am EDT
range between ? 265 and 285 million with an EBIT margin between 9.0 and 12.0 % in the 2025 financial year. Acquisitions 
are not included in these forecasts. 
"Due to the pleasing development in the first six months, we are looking positively to the second half of the financial 
year. In view of the excellent order situation, we expect to be able to continue the positive revenue and earnings 
trend. Here it will be particularly important to ensure the supply of materials and to continue to optimise the group. 
Thanks to the implemented strategy Future Ready 2025 we are well equipped to meet these challenges," Michael Finger 
sums up. 
Further information at www.technotrans.com 
 
About technotrans SE: 
technotrans SE is a global technology and service group with its headquarters in Sassenberg in the German Münsterland 
region. Its application-specific thermal management solutions are the core competence of the company. This also 
includes the energetic optimisation and control of the temperature of sophisticated technological applications. With 17 
sites, the company has a presence in all the major markets worldwide. Based on its Future Ready 2025 strategy, the 
group has defined four focus markets: Plastics, Healthcare & Analytics, Energy Management (including E-Mobility, high 
power charging stations and data centres) and Print. In addition, the technology company is developing solutions for 
the Laser & Machine Tools market. Furthermore, technotrans offers a wide range of services including, for example, 
construction site installations, maintenance, repairs, 24/7 spare parts supply and technical documentations. As of 
2021, the individual companies of the group - technotrans SE, gwk Gesellschaft für Wärme Kältetechnik mbH, termotek 
GmbH, klh Kältetechnik GmbH and Reisner Cooling Solutions GmbH - are unified under the technotrans umbrella brand. An 
exception is gds GmbH, with its headquarters in Sassenberg, as a full-service supplier of technical documentation 
services which will remain a separate brand within the group of companies. technotrans SE is listed on the Prime 
Standard segment (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0X YGA) and has a global workforce of more than 1,400 employees. In the 
2020 financial year, the group generated consolidated revenue of ? 190.5 million.

Note

This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans group. These reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on the corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected. 

Contact for journalists:          Contact for publishers' representatives: 
Lukas Schenk                      Frank Dernesch 
Sputnik GmbH                      Investor Relations 
Presse and Public Relations       technotrans SE 
Hafenweg 9                        Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17 
48155 Münster                     48336 Sassenberg 
Tel.: +49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131 Tel.: +49 (0)2583 301-1868 
Fax: +49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-19   Fax: +49 (0)2583 301-1054 
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de         frank.dernesch@technotrans.de 
www.sputnik-agentur.de            www.technotrans.com 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      technotrans SE 
              Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 
              48336 Sassenberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000 
Fax:          +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030 
E-mail:       info@technotrans.de 
Internet:     http://www.technotrans.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0XYGA7 
WKN:          A0XYGA 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225155 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225155 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225155&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

