TECHNOTRANS SE    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRESS RELEASE : technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million euros and transition into one brand

12/17/2020 | 10:34am EST
 DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million 
euros and transition into one brand 
 
2020-12-17 / 16:33 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
IR News 
 
*technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million 
euros and transition into one brand* 
 
- 265 to 285 million euros in revenue with 9 to 12 percent EBIT margin by 
2025 
 
- Merger and renaming of selected companies into single brand "technotrans" 
 
- Focus on key markets Plastics, Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics 
and Print 
 
Sassenberg, December 17, 2020 - technotrans SE presented its strategy 2025 
and guidances for the 2021 and 2025 financial years in a virtual investor 
event. Under the new claim "power to transform", the Group has developed a 
roadmap that has three main objectives: to boost Group-wide profitability, 
to achieve revenue growth by focusing on four selected key markets, and to 
be present on the markets under one single brand "technotrans". The goal is 
to achieve revenue between 265 and 285 million euros by 2025 through organic 
growth, with an EBIT margin between 9 to 12 percent. The Group already 
begins merging and renaming selected Group companies in the upcoming year in 
order to strengthen the economic and technological power of the Group. In 
the future, the core business of the company will be thermal management, 
i.e. the energetic optimization and control of the temperature balance of 
complex applications. 
 
"If there is a challenge or customer-specific enquiry in the area of thermal 
management, we develop and manufacture the better solution - that is our 
vision," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of 
technotrans SE. "As part of the strategy 2025, we are removing the 
boundaries between the Group companies and transform technotrans into a 
larger, stronger entity. This will create synergy effects and efficiency 
gains." The company intends to implement its strategy in two phases. While 
the focus in the coming years 2021 and 2022 will be on stability and 
profitability, the period from 2023 to 2025 will be about profitable growth 
through targeted investments. 
 
The specific measures include the creation of one single technotrans brand 
in the coming year. The Group will no longer be present in the form of 
several individual entities, but as one large company with a broad range of 
services in the field of thermal management. This does not apply to gds 
GmbH, which will remain part of the Group with its own brand as a 
full-service provider of all aspects of technical documentation. technotrans 
will already begin merging selected companies from 2021. This involves 
merging klh Kältetechnik GmbH with technotrans SE and Reisner Cooling 
Solutions GmbH with gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH. The company 
locations will be retained. 
 
*Customer-oriented process optimization* 
In the course of developing its strategy, technotrans conducted extensive 
surveys of customers, users and investors in order to obtain a precise 
picture of their requirements and needs. Based on these feedbacks, the 
company will streamline its organizational structures in the areas of sales, 
service, production and purchasing in order to shorten response times and 
optimize processes. The declared goal is to generate sales of between 265 
and 285 million euros by 2025 through organic growth with an EBIT margin of 
9 to 12 percent. In the case of suitable acquisitions, the sales target 
increases depending on the size of the purchase. The Group is also 
introducing a return on capital employed (ROCE) target which is expected to 
be over 15 percent by 2025. The forecast for the 2021 financial year 
envisages revenue in a range of EUR 195 to 205 million with an EBIT margin 
of 4.5 to 5.5 percent. 
 
technotrans remains active in its existing areas of business, with a clear 
focus on four key markets - including three growth markets. These are 
Plastics (plastics manufacturing and processing), Energy Management 
(including e-mobility solutions for rail and road applications as well as 
thermal management solutions for data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and 
Print. technotrans intends to maintain its market leadership in the still 
significant base business print and raise existing potential for innovation 
within the industry by focusing on this area. 
 
*More sustainability and new corporate design* 
The aspect of sustainability is gaining in importance and is being 
consistently expanded. This applies not only to the continuous development 
of energy-efficient technologies, but also to the Group itself: By 2025, 
technotrans aims to obtain 100 percent of its electricity from renewable 
resources and to use only purely recyclable packaging material. In 
connection with the changes, technotrans will present itself visually in a 
new look at the start of 2021: In addition to the introduction of a new 
corporate design including the new logo, the Group is also carrying out a 
comprehensive website relaunch, which will go live in January. 
 
"This strategy and its actions join the successful diversification that took 
place from 2009 to 2018. The task now is to strengthen the cohesion and the 
economic and technological clout of the entire Group," says Michael Finger. 
The company's forecasts remain subject to the proviso that no significant 
Corona-related restrictions are imposed by the authorities in the coming 
year. technotrans is nevertheless optimistic about the next five years. "We 
have presented a realistic and binding growth strategy that is linked to 
corresponding key performance indicators. Together with the entire 
technotrans Group, all its employees and their skills and experience, we 
will successfully shape the company's future," emphasises Michael Finger. 
 
*For further information, visit: *https://www.technotrans.com [1] 
*About technotrans SE:* 
 
technotrans is a technology company and leading systems supplier 
of industrial applications in the area of fluid management. The 
core skills of the Group of companies comprise technological 
solutions for cooling and temperature control, filtration, 
handling, measuring and metering. 
 
technotrans technology is used in the printing industry, 
plastics processing industry, laser and machine tool industry as 
well as in other markets such as medical and scanner technology, 
and electric mobility. 
 
The business model comprises two reporting segments: in the 
Technology segment, the products and systems are developed and 
built at production plants in Germany, the USA and China. 
Through the Services segment, the technotrans Group supplements 
its range of products with a comprehensive range of services 
such as installation and maintenance, repairs, parts and 
Technical Documentation. With 17 locations, technotrans has a 
presence in all important major markets worldwide. 
 
The strategy of the Group of companies is to increase the value 
of the company over the long term through sustained revenue and 
earnings growth. Through technological innovations and targeted 
acquisitions, the Group of companies is steadily opening up new 
sales markets and increasing its market penetration. 
 
technotrans is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 
/ WKN: A0X YGA) and employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. It 
achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 207.9 million in the 2019 
financial year. 
 
*Contact for journalists:*  *Contact for publishers' 
                            representatives:* 
Lukas Schenk                Frank Dernesch 
Sputnik GmbH                Investor Relations 
Press and Public Relations  technotrans SE 
Hafenweg 9                  Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17 
48155 Muenster              48336 Sassenberg 
Tel.: +49 (0)251 625561-131 Tel.: +49 (0)2583 301-1868 
Fax: +49 (0)251 625561-19   Fax: +49 (0)2583 301-1054 
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de   frank.dernesch@technotrans.de 
www.sputnik-agentur.de [2]  www.technotrans.com [3] 
 
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     technotrans SE 
             Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 
             48336 Sassenberg 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000 
Fax:         +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030 
E-mail:      info@technotrans.de 
Internet:    http://www.technotrans.de 
ISIN:        DE000A0XYGA7 
WKN:         A0XYGA 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, 
             Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1156097 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156097 2020-12-17 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=712ed435be75f79f87895ea96022dd94&application_id=1156097&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c346513d9f67f4621d07c34add74e52e&application_id=1156097&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=90dd7ddf2ce6aa98278098210156ae37&application_id=1156097&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT)

