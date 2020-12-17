PRESS RELEASE : technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million euros and transition into one brand

DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million
euros and transition into one brand
2020-12-17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Sassenberg, December 17, 2020 - technotrans SE presented its strategy 2025
and guidances for the 2021 and 2025 financial years in a virtual investor
event. Under the new claim "power to transform", the Group has developed a
roadmap that has three main objectives: to boost Group-wide profitability,
to achieve revenue growth by focusing on four selected key markets, and to
be present on the markets under one single brand "technotrans". The goal is
to achieve revenue between 265 and 285 million euros by 2025 through organic
growth, with an EBIT margin between 9 to 12 percent. The Group already
begins merging and renaming selected Group companies in the upcoming year in
order to strengthen the economic and technological power of the Group. In
the future, the core business of the company will be thermal management,
i.e. the energetic optimization and control of the temperature balance of
complex applications.
"If there is a challenge or customer-specific enquiry in the area of thermal
management, we develop and manufacture the better solution - that is our
vision," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of
technotrans SE. "As part of the strategy 2025, we are removing the
boundaries between the Group companies and transform technotrans into a
larger, stronger entity. This will create synergy effects and efficiency
gains." The company intends to implement its strategy in two phases. While
the focus in the coming years 2021 and 2022 will be on stability and
profitability, the period from 2023 to 2025 will be about profitable growth
through targeted investments.
The specific measures include the creation of one single technotrans brand
in the coming year. The Group will no longer be present in the form of
several individual entities, but as one large company with a broad range of
services in the field of thermal management. This does not apply to gds
GmbH, which will remain part of the Group with its own brand as a
full-service provider of all aspects of technical documentation. technotrans
will already begin merging selected companies from 2021. This involves
merging klh Kältetechnik GmbH with technotrans SE and Reisner Cooling
Solutions GmbH with gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH. The company
locations will be retained.
*Customer-oriented process optimization*
In the course of developing its strategy, technotrans conducted extensive
surveys of customers, users and investors in order to obtain a precise
picture of their requirements and needs. Based on these feedbacks, the
company will streamline its organizational structures in the areas of sales,
service, production and purchasing in order to shorten response times and
optimize processes. The declared goal is to generate sales of between 265
and 285 million euros by 2025 through organic growth with an EBIT margin of
9 to 12 percent. In the case of suitable acquisitions, the sales target
increases depending on the size of the purchase. The Group is also
introducing a return on capital employed (ROCE) target which is expected to
be over 15 percent by 2025. The forecast for the 2021 financial year
envisages revenue in a range of EUR 195 to 205 million with an EBIT margin
of 4.5 to 5.5 percent.
technotrans remains active in its existing areas of business, with a clear
focus on four key markets - including three growth markets. These are
Plastics (plastics manufacturing and processing), Energy Management
(including e-mobility solutions for rail and road applications as well as
thermal management solutions for data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and
Print. technotrans intends to maintain its market leadership in the still
significant base business print and raise existing potential for innovation
within the industry by focusing on this area.
*More sustainability and new corporate design*
The aspect of sustainability is gaining in importance and is being
consistently expanded. This applies not only to the continuous development
of energy-efficient technologies, but also to the Group itself: By 2025,
technotrans aims to obtain 100 percent of its electricity from renewable
resources and to use only purely recyclable packaging material. In
connection with the changes, technotrans will present itself visually in a
new look at the start of 2021: In addition to the introduction of a new
corporate design including the new logo, the Group is also carrying out a
comprehensive website relaunch, which will go live in January.
"This strategy and its actions join the successful diversification that took
place from 2009 to 2018. The task now is to strengthen the cohesion and the
economic and technological clout of the entire Group," says Michael Finger.
The company's forecasts remain subject to the proviso that no significant
Corona-related restrictions are imposed by the authorities in the coming
year. technotrans is nevertheless optimistic about the next five years. "We
have presented a realistic and binding growth strategy that is linked to
corresponding key performance indicators. Together with the entire
technotrans Group, all its employees and their skills and experience, we
will successfully shape the company's future," emphasises Michael Finger.
*For further information, visit: *https://www.technotrans.com [1]
*About technotrans SE:*
technotrans is a technology company and leading systems supplier
of industrial applications in the area of fluid management. The
core skills of the Group of companies comprise technological
solutions for cooling and temperature control, filtration,
handling, measuring and metering.
technotrans technology is used in the printing industry,
plastics processing industry, laser and machine tool industry as
well as in other markets such as medical and scanner technology,
and electric mobility.
The business model comprises two reporting segments: in the
Technology segment, the products and systems are developed and
built at production plants in Germany, the USA and China.
Through the Services segment, the technotrans Group supplements
its range of products with a comprehensive range of services
such as installation and maintenance, repairs, parts and
Technical Documentation. With 17 locations, technotrans has a
presence in all important major markets worldwide.
The strategy of the Group of companies is to increase the value
of the company over the long term through sustained revenue and
earnings growth. Through technological innovations and targeted
acquisitions, the Group of companies is steadily opening up new
sales markets and increasing its market penetration.
technotrans is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
/ WKN: A0X YGA) and employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. It
achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 207.9 million in the 2019
financial year.
*Contact for journalists:* *Contact for publishers'
representatives:*
Lukas Schenk Frank Dernesch
Sputnik GmbH Investor Relations
Press and Public Relations technotrans SE
Hafenweg 9 Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17
48155 Muenster 48336 Sassenberg
Tel.: +49 (0)251 625561-131 Tel.: +49 (0)2583 301-1868
Fax: +49 (0)251 625561-19 Fax: +49 (0)2583 301-1054
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de frank.dernesch@technotrans.de
www.sputnik-agentur.de [2] www.technotrans.com [3]
