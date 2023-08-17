gds and parson are intensifying cooperation

parson provides support with development, documentation and training in information architectures

appropriate information architectures for the docuglobe, XR and easybrowse systems from gds

gds and parson will further expand their partnership. gds customers who are implementing an information management solution provided by gds, now can also draw on parson's longstanding expertise in modern and sustainable information architectures. Using the right information architecture as a basis will ensure the optimum exploitation of a company's content management system or content delivery portal.

Ulrich Pelster, Managing Director of gds GmbH, underscores the significance of this cooperation: "The strong partnership ties with parson AG are extremely valuable to us. parson's excellent capabilities in the information architecture sector ideally complement our services for the implementation of our software solutions such as docuglobe, XR or easybrowse. Together we can offer our customers a full range of services to enable them to manage their data and information effectively and meet the challenges of the digital world with confidence."

Ulrike Parson, CEO of parson AG, explains: "We are very much looking forward to further intensifying our successful partnership with gds and assist gds' customers in setting up their gds systems. A modern information architecture supports modular content and includes expandable metadata. This is the only way to efficiently make available the appropriate documentation for the growing variety of product variants and output channels. The systems from gds in combination with an appropriate information architecture enable companies to meet the requirements for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation."

The information architecture serves as the foundation for managing structured information within a content management system and it forms the basis for the modularization and reuse of content and variant management. In order to establish the information architecture, experts at parson will analyze both the existing documentation and the requirements for content management and content delivery. The implementation takes place in the selected information management system of docuglobe, XR and/or easybrowse.

Information architectures undergo continuous development. For this reason, experts at parson document the architecture during the development phase and, at the conclusion of the development phase, will hand it over to gds users for further maintenance and care. parson also offers training in the content management system and/or the content delivery portal.