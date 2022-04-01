Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Technotrans SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Summary
Technotrans SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/01/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2022 / 16:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
technotrans SE

b) LEI
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.85 EUR 3884.50 EUR
22.85 EUR 14418.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.8500 EUR 18302.8500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73959  01.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
