Technotrans SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 29, 2024 at 02:36 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: technotrans SE
technotrans SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.02.2024 / 08:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
technotrans SE Street:
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 Postal code:
48336 City:
Sassenberg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Teslin Capital Management B.V. City of registered office, country: Maarsbergen, Netherlands 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Gerlin Participaties Coöperatief U.A. Midlin N.V. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
14.80 %
0.00 %
14.80 %
6,907,665 Previous notification
15.12 %
0.00 %
15.12 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
0
1,022,257
0.00 %
14.80 % Total
1,022,257
14.80 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
End of News
EQS News Service
1847927 29.02.2024 CET/CEST
technotrans SE is a Germany-based provider of liquid cooling technologies and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Services. The Technology segment develops and markets system solutions and machinery in the area of cooling and temperature control, which comprise the Temperature Control business unit; filtering and separating, which comprise the Fluid Conditioning business unit, and spraying and pumping of liquids, which comprise the Ink & Fluid Technology business unit. The Services segment provides related services, such as worldwide installation, repair and maintenance, supply of spare parts and consulting, as well as software and documentation. It serves clients from various industries, such as industrial printing, laser technology, stamping and forming, medical technology and electro-mobility.
