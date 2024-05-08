Development of automated ink supply from standard containers

Enhanced economic efficiency and resource conservation through prolongation of dampening solution lifespan

Energy-efficient cooling concepts for all printing processes

Ink supply, dampening solution cleaning, thermal management: With a comprehensive solution portfolio for press manufacturers in packaging printing, technotrans presents itself at this year's drupa. The highlight is the invitation to discuss an innovative ink extrusion device for the automated ink supply from standard containers. It further minimises the need for manual operation and increases productivity in the printing process. Other exhibition topics include central ink supply systems with automated ink feeding for an extended colour spectrum and resource-saving dampening solution cleaning without consumables. Energy-efficient cooling systems with natural refrigerants complete the exhibition appearance.

"With the ongoing growth in e-commerce, we are witnessing an increased demand for printed, functional packaging for secure transport while also providing an attractive product presentation," says Peter Böcker, responsible for the printing sector at technotrans. "We support packaging printing across all printing processes with a decisive expansion of automation and energy-efficient, resource-saving solutions for ink supply, dampening solution preparation, and thermal management."

One of the central themes of the exhibition is the ink supply to printing presses. technotrans is foregrounding the development of an innovative automation solution for ink feeding from 2-kg or 10-kg containers. "We look forward to engaging conversations and a lively exchange of experiences," says Böcker. In addition, technotrans displays a pneumatic high-performance ink transfer pump, particularly noted for its maintenance-free operation and long service life. Central ink supply systems with automated feeding of inks for the extended colour spectrum are also offered to customers, allowing packaging printers to cover a wider colour range without the use of special inks. This eliminates the additional effort for scheduling, storage, and precise calculation of the amount of special inks used per print job..

Conserve resources, reduce costs, increase safety

For a resource-saving production that significantly extends the lifespan of the dampening solution, a powerful dampening solution cleaner is displayed by technotrans at drupa. The device cleans the dampening solution effectively without consumables and without affecting the printing process - thereby avoiding costly disposal. In terms of safety, visitors gain insight into a solution for seamless automated ink batch traceability, which saves users significant time and costs compared to manual variants.

Application-specific cooling concepts for all printing processes with natural refrigerants - both as powerful centralised systems and compact units - round off the trade fair presentation. "With our thermal management solutions, we are pursuing a clear approach: we offer our customers systems that are precisely tailored to their requirements, are future-proof, sustainably reduce their carbon footprint and ensure stable processes," says Böcker.

technotrans will exhibit at drupa 2024 in Düsseldorf from 28 May to 7 June in Hall 1, Stand B10.

Further information at: www.technotrans.com