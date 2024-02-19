technotrans receives follow-up order for fast charging station cooling from ADS-TEC Energy

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Second major order of cooling solutions for fast charging station ChargePost

Total volume in the high single-digit million euro range

Significant growth contribution to focus market energy management

Sassenberg, February 19, 2024 – The continuation of a forward-thinking collaboration: technotrans receives a follow-up order in the high single-digit million euro range from ADS-TEC Energy. The manufacturer of battery-based platform solutions for the energy industry is again relying on the customised cooling solution from technotrans for its battery-buffered fast charging station ChargePost. The thermal management specialist continues its growth course in the focus market energy management, underlining its innovation power in electromobility.

"We are looking forward to the continued collaboration with ADS-TEC Energy. The trust placed in us is evidence of our extensive expertise regarding thermal management in electromobility,” says Michael Finger, spokesman of the Board of Management at technotrans SE. “Innovative products such as the ChargePost make an important contribution to the nationwide expansion of the charging station infrastructure. Our cooling solutions represent a key component that ensures the functionality and performance of the charging station infrastructure.”

In addition to the power electronics and battery storage system, the solution provided by technotrans also cools the two advertising displays on the outside of the charging station, which have a size of up to 75 inches. This cooling system is characterised by high cooling performance and energy-efficient operation, requiring very limited space.

The order, with a volume in the high single-digit million euro range and a term of one year, seamlessly follows the first order from 2023. Production of the cooling solutions will begin in May this year. The systems will once again be manufactured at the technotrans production site in Steinhagen. “This order further drives our dynamic growth in one of the most important global markets of the future. We will continue this positive trajectory in this sector and gradually expand our market position further,” emphasises Michael Finger.

For further information, please visit: www.technotrans.com and www.ads-tec-energy.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 18 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.2 million for the 2022 financial year.