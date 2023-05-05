EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans wins major order: Cooling solution for ultra-fast charging stations of ADS-TEC Energy



technotrans wins major order: Cooling solution for ultra-fast charging stations of ADS-TEC Energy Largest order with serial character in electromobility for technotrans

Total volume in the single-digit million euro range

Energy-efficient cooling for ChargePost battery-buffered-ultra-fast charging station as a key technology for the charging infrastructure

Production is to start at the new technotrans site in Steinhagen in the second quarter of 2023 Sassenberg, May 5, 2023 – Customised thermal management for an innovative charging concept: technotrans develops a bespoke cooling solution for the ChargePost battery-buffered fast-charging station from ADS-TEC Energy. In addition to the power electronics and the battery storage system, the technology from the thermal management specialist also cools the two advertising displays, which are up to 75-inches in size, on the outside of the charging station. The order, with a total volume in the single-digit million euro range, is the largest with serial character for technotrans in the field of electromobility. As a battery-based solution, ChargePost enables powerful charging of up to 300 kW even in locations where high-voltage grids are not present – such as at petrol stations, shopping centres or company car parks. Electromobility is gaining in importance worldwide, but suitable power connectors for powerful charging are not available everywhere. The ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy combines a compact design with ultra-fast charging – and thanks to battery-based technology it can also be connected to the existing low-voltage grid. It therefore enables up to two vehicles to be charged even where space is limited and grid expansion for conventional fast charging on the medium-voltage grid is not possible or practical. To ensure the functionality, performance and reliability of the ChargePost, ADS-TEC Energy uses an application-specific cooling solution from technotrans. High-performance and compact: The technotrans cooling system

One of the key challenges for the development was the particularly compact design while delivering high cooling performance at the same time. This is because the base area is less than two square metres, and the cooling solution is positioned flat in the upper part of the fast-charging station. With a compact arrangement of the individual components, it was possible for technotrans to meet this challenge. Sebastian Schypulla, Chief Procurement & Logistics Officer at ADS-TEC Energy, adds: “We were looking for a partner with a high level of expertise who could reliably deliver series production of high-performance cooling systems in the smallest possible space on this scale. We have found all of this with technotrans.” The two companies have already worked together successfully on previous projects. Michael Finger, spokesman of the Board of Management at technotrans SE, also adds: “This order is a milestone in the history of technotrans and underlines our competence as a supplier for electromobility applications. We are very happy that the leading manufacturer of battery-buffered-fast-charging systems ADS-TEC Energy has decided to use our cooling solution. At the same time, we see this as confirmation that we have positioned ourselves early for the technologies of the future.” Production under optimum conditions in Steinhagen

The technotrans solution cools not only the power electronics and the batteries, but the two advertising displays, which are up to 75-inches in size, on the outside of the charging station as well. The system features both active cooling by means of a power-controlled compressor-based refrigeration unit and passive cooling by means of a free cooling system. The passive variant uses the ambient air for cooling and is therefore particularly energy efficient. To determine the need for maintenance and monitor operation, ADS-TEC Energy also has access to the system on a remote basis. The cooling solution will be manufactured at the new technotrans site in Steinhagen over the next 12 months. In April, the thermal management specialist from Sassenberg put the plant into operation, with a view to expanding its capacities in the electromobility sector in particular. Under modern production conditions with optimised material flow, technotrans now manufactures there on the basis of the principles of lean production. “The award of this major contract once again provides confirmation of our decision to expand production capacity. Projects like this will change the profile of technotrans long term,” says Michael Finger. For further information, please visit www.technotrans.com and www.ads-tec-energy.com

About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral component of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 5 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.2 million for the 2022 financial year. About ADS-TEC Energy: ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of the German company ads-tec Energy GmbH, which is a subsidiary of the Irish company ads-tec Energy plc, which is listed on NASDAQ. On the basis of more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery-buffered solutions and fast-charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultra-fast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the Deutscher Zukunftspreis and inducted into the “Circle of the Best” in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, the company is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators. Contact for journalists: Contact for representatives of publishing houses:

