TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
technotrans SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/27/2020 | 10:55am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: technotrans SE
technotrans SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.08.2020 / 16:54
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

We refer to the voting rights notification pursuant to Article 33 WpHG dated August 17, 2020 of Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart PIPE SARL, Leudelange, Luxembourg (together 'Luxempart'). The aforementioned notifying parties informed us on August 26, 2020, in accordance with Article 43, section 1 WpHG, in connection with the exceeding of the 10% threshold on August 13, 2020, of the following:

Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights (Article 43, section 1, sentence 3 WpHG):

1. Luxempart invests with the objective of generating long-term trading profits.

2. The notifying parties do not exclude the possibility of acquiring further voting rights depending on the market and company development.

3. The notifying parties generally intend to support the company in filling board positions through their influence and to strengthen the Supervisory Board in the long term to promote an active entrepreneurial approach.

4. The notifying parties intend to work towards an improvement of the capital efficiency of the issuer. A significant change of the capital structure of the company, especially with regard to the ratio between equity and debt financing as well as the dividend policy, is not intended.


Source of funds (Article 43, section 2, sentence 4 WpHG):

The acquisition of the voting rights was made with own funds.
 

27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1124373  27.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1124373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
