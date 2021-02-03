Log in
TECHNOTRANS SE    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

technotrans : exceeds group revenue and earnings forecast for 2020 according to preliminary figures

02/03/2021 | 05:39am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
technotrans exceeds group revenue and earnings forecast for 2020 according to preliminary figures

03-Feb-2021 / 11:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sassenberg, February 3, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, the technotrans group achieves a group revenue of EUR 190.5 million in the 2020 financial year. The preliminary group operating result (EBIT) is approximately at EUR 6.8 million. This corresponds to a group EBIT margin of 3.6 percent.

technotrans SE's revenue and earnings development was better than expected, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2020. According to the preliminary figures, cumulative group revenue for the full financial year 2020 are more than EUR 5 million above the most recently published forecast of EUR 185 million and above analysts' estimates. The original range of group EBIT and group EBIT margin was between EUR 4.6 - 5.6 million (now EUR 6.8 million) and 2.5 - 3.0 percent (now 3.6 percent) respectively.

The decisive factor for this development was the positive course of business in the last two months of the year. In addition to the initial effects of the adjusted cost structure, it was in particular revenue realized in the short term that led to the significant increase in the group operating result (EBIT) and thus the group EBIT margin.

technotrans SE will publish the final business figures for 2020 and the audited full Consolidated Financial Statements on March 9, 2021.

Contact: technotrans SE
Investor Relations
Frank Dernesch
Tel. +49 (0)2583/301-1868
E-mail: frank.dernesch@technotrans.de

End of ad hoc information

03-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1165475

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1165475  03-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2020 3,17 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
Net Debt 2020 17,3 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,3x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 178 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 273
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart TECHNOTRANS SE
Duration : Period :
technotrans SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOTRANS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,27 €
Last Close Price 25,75 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Engel Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Harling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hirsch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Michael Finger Chief Scientific Officer
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE3.00%214
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.64%10 666
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.1.51%10 598
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.14%6 022
MAREL HF.8.63%4 938
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.0.28%4 795
