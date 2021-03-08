Log in
TECHNOTRANS SE    TTR1   DE000A0XYGA7

TECHNOTRANS SE

(TTR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

technotrans : Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting o

03/08/2021 | 10:55am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting o

08-March-2021 / 16:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sassenberg, March 8, 2021 - Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2021. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Harling for his enormous contribution to the successful development of technotrans, which he joined more than 40 years ago, and intends to appoint him as its Honorary Chairman following his resignation from the Supervisory Board. In addition, Mr. Harling will be available as Advisor to the Supervisory Board in the foreseeable future.

Having initiated a substantial strategic sharpening of technotrans together with his Supervisory Board colleagues and the Board of Management over the last 12 months, Mr. Harling is convinced that this is the right time for a partial replacement of the Supervisory Board to secure the company's growth to the next level.

Contact: technotrans SE
Investor Relations
Frank Dernesch
Tel. +49 (0)2583/301-1868
E-mail: frank.dernesch@technotrans.de

End of ad hoc information

08-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173945

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1173945  08-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173945&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 189 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2020 3,93 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
Net Debt 2020 16,6 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,3x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 187 M 222 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 273
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart TECHNOTRANS SE
Duration : Period :
technotrans SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOTRANS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,03 €
Last Close Price 27,00 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Engel Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Harling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hirsch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Michael Finger Chief Scientific Officer
Norbert Bröcker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNOTRANS SE12.20%222
NORDSON CORPORATION-2.46%11 385
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-9.29%9 281
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.31%5 581
MAREL HF.11.42%5 155
VALMET OYJ19.31%4 960
