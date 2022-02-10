Techpoint : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) - Form 8-K

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

February 10, 2022

Company Name: Techpoint, Inc. Listed Exchange: Mothers market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Identification Code: 6697 Website URL: www.techpoint.co.jp Representative: Fumihiro Kozato, President and Chief Executive Officer Expected Date of Annual Shareholders Meeting: June 2, 2022

1. Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Unit: thousands, % change as compared to the previous year)

Revenue Income from Operations Income Before Income Taxes Net Income Non-GAAP Net Income Year Ended December 31, Amount % Change Amount % Change Amount % Change Amount % Change Amount % Change 2021 $ 64,707 88.4 % $ 19,885 437.7 % $ 19,914 408.5 % $ 17,287 417.3 % $ 18,889 309.7 % ¥ 7,442,599 ¥ 2,287,173 ¥ 2,290,508 ¥ 1,988,351 ¥ 2,172,613 2020 $ 34,339 7.2 % $ 3,698 54.4 % $ 3,916 59.9 % $ 3,342 52.3 % $ 4,610 33.2 % ¥ 3,949,672 ¥ 425,344 ¥ 450,418 ¥ 384,397 ¥ 530,242

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in U.S. dollars. For amounts disclosed in Japanese yen, an exchange rate of ¥115.02 Japanese yen to $1.00 U.S. dollar was used based on the Telegraphic Transfer Middle Rate quoted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's official index as of December 30, 2021. This rate is also used for amounts disclosed in Japanese yen for prior periods in order to exclude the impact from the change in foreign currency exchange rates when comparing financial results in the current period to those in the prior period, which is permitted according to the current disclosure requirements for Tanshin in Japan.

The Company's comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $17.2 million (¥1,980.6 million, 406.8%) and $3.4 million (¥390.8 million, 55.9%), respectively. The Company's non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $21.7 million (¥2,499.4 million) based on the exclusion of stock-based compensation of $1.8 million (¥212.2 million). The Company's non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $18.9 million (¥2,172.6 million) based on the exclusion of stock-based compensation of $1.8 million (¥212.2 million) and the relating income tax impact based on a 13.19% effective tax rate. The Company's non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.2 million (¥596.3 million) based on the exclusion of stock-based compensation of $1.5 million (¥170.9 million). The Company's non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $4.6 million (¥530.2 million) based on the exclusion of stock-based compensation of $1.5 million (¥170.9 million) and the relating income tax impact based on an assumed 14.66% effective tax rate.

(Unit: $ or ¥, except for % data)

Year Ended December 31, Basic EPS Diluted EPS Non-GAAP Basic EPS Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Ratio of Net Income to Equity Ratio of Income Before Tax to Total Assets Operating Margin 2021 $ 0.97 $ 0.93 $ 1.06 $ 1.02 38.8 % 37.9 % 30.7 % ¥ 112 ¥ 107 ¥ 122 ¥ 117 2020 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 9.6 % 9.6 % 10.8 % ¥ 22 ¥ 22 ¥ 30 ¥ 30

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Unit: thousands, except per share and % data)

Year Ended December 31, Total Assets Net Assets Total Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' Equity Ratio Stockholders' Equity Per Share 2021 $ 61,938 $ 51,817 $ 51,817 83.7 % $ 2.89 ¥ 7,124,109 ¥ 5,959,991 ¥ 5,959,991 ¥ 332 2020 $ 43,219 $ 37,373 $ 37,373 86.5 % $ 2.11 ¥ 4,971,049 ¥ 4,298,642 ¥ 4,298,642 ¥ 243

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

(Unit: thousands)

Year Ended December 31, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities Cash and Cash Equivalents 2021 $ 14,247 $ 1,183 $ (135 ) $ 27,379 ¥ 1,638,690 ¥ 136,069 ¥ (15,528 ) ¥ 3,149,133 2020 $ 2,725 $ (2,093 ) $ 61 $ 12,084 ¥ 313,430 ¥ (240,737 ) ¥ 7,016 ¥ 1,389,902

2. Dividends

(Unit: $ or ¥, except for % data)

Annual Dividend Ratio of Total Dividends Year Ended December 31, First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Year- End Total Total Dividends Payout Ratio to Net Assets 2020 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - - - 2021 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - - - 2022 (Forecast) $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.50 $ - - -

3. Forecasted Operating Results for the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Revenue Income from Operations Income Before Income Taxes Net Income Non-GAAP Net Income Year Ending December 31, Amount % Change Amount % Change Amount % Change Amount % Change Amount % Change 2022 $ 71,469 10.5 % $ 19,882 0.0 % $ 19,922 0.0 % $ 17,133 (0.9 )% $ 19,313 2.2 % ¥ 8,220,364 ¥ 2,286,828 ¥ 2,291,428 ¥ 1,970,638 ¥ 2,221,381

(Unit: thousands, except per share and % data)

Year Ending December 31, Basic EPS Diluted EPS Non-GAAP Basic EPS Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 2022 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 $ 1.06 $ 1.01 ¥ 108 ¥ 102 ¥ 122 ¥ 116

The forecasted basic and diluted Earnings Per Share, or EPS, for the year ending December 31, 2022 was computed using a forecasted weighted average shares outstanding for the year ending December 31, 2022. The forecasted non-GAAP figures exclude stock-based compensation of $2.2 million (¥250.8million) net of the relating income tax impact based on an assumed 14.00% effective tax rate.

The Company's forecasts are made in U.S. dollars.

4. Notes

(1) Changes in subsidiaries during the period: Not Applicable

(2) Changes in accounting policies

1. Due to codification revisions: None

2. Due to other reasons: None

(3) Stock information:

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Common stock 17,928,748 17,690,062 Treasury stock - - Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share 17,830,808 17,587,804

Audit Procedures:

This Tanshin is not in the scope of audit procedures by the Company's independent auditors under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. Additionally, as of the date of this Tanshin, audit procedures performed in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") in the United States have yet to be completed. The Company's independent auditors have not compiled or been involved in the preparation of the forecasted financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022. Accordingly, they assume no responsibility for the accuracy or presentation of this information.

Forward Looking Statements:

The Tanshin includes forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in the Tanshin, including statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and the Company's expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in the Tanshin may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in the Tanshin speaks only as of the date on which it is

made. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of the Tanshin, except as required by law.

Investors Meeting:

Please refer to the Company's website for details on its Investors Meetings for holders of the Company's Japanese depositary shares, or JDSs.

1. Management's Discussion and Analysis

(1) Comparison of the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Revenue

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 64,707 $ 34,339 $ 30,368 88 %

Revenue increased by $30.4 million, or 88%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. This was primarily due to a $16.6 million increase in security surveillance market revenue as a result of a 106% increase in the volume of shipments and a $13.8 million increase in automotive market revenue resulting from a 44% increase in the volume of shipments, partially offset by a decrease in average selling price attributable to product mix.

We have determined that pricing of our products remains stable in our target markets. Fluctuation in our overall average selling price is directly attributable to changes in product mix given the natural pricing variation of the products in our portfolio. When the product mix shifts towards the higher priced products in our portfolio, the average selling price will be higher than when the product mix shifts towards the lower price point products.

Revenue by geographic region

The table below sets forth the major components of revenues by the geographic region to which products were delivered as a percentage of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 China 69 % 64 % Taiwan 16 19 South Korea 11 14 Japan 3 2 Other 1 1 Total revenue 100 % 100 %

Cost of revenue and gross margin

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % (dollars in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 29,660 $ 16,132 $ 13,528 84 % Gross margin 54 % 53 %

Cost of revenue increased $13.5 million, or 84%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Gross margin increased to 54% for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 53% for the year ended December 31, 2020.Cost of revenue increased primarily due to a $12.7 million increase in cost of goods sold primarily attribute to a 73% increase in the volume of shipments, a $0.8 million increase as a result of an increase in inventory write-downs, decreased utilization of previously reserved inventory, increased warranty expense and product mix. Gross margin was positively impacted by these changes.

We expect gross margins to fluctuate in future periods due to changes in customer and product mix, average unit selling prices, manufacturing costs, adjustments to inventory, if any, and end market product demand.

Research and development expense

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % (dollars in thousands) Research and development $ 6,371 $ 7,244 $ (873 ) (12 )%

Research and development expense decreased $0.9 million, or 12%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.This decrease was primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in tape-out expenses associated with the development of new products, offset by a $0.3 million increase in personnel costs and a $0.1 million increase in product costs related to design, prototype and software expense.

Selling, general and administrative expense

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % (dollars in thousands) Selling, general and administrative $ 8,791 $ 7,265 $ 1,526 21 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.5 million, or 21%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was mainly due to a $0.5 million increase in personnel costs, a $0.5 million increase in professional service fees due to additional administrative efforts associated with operating as a U.S. company that is publicly traded in Japan, a $0.3 million increase in stock-based compensation, and a $0.2 million increase in other administrative costs.

Other income - net

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % (dollars in thousands) Other income - net $ 29 $ 218 $ (189 ) (87 )%

Other income - net for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased by $0.2 million, or 87% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to the net interest income from investments.

Provision for income taxes

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % (dollars in thousands) Provision for income taxes $ 2,627 $ 574 $ 2,053 358 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $2.1 million, or 358%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the provision for income taxes was primarily due to an increase in taxable income.

Net Income

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 17,287 $ 3,342 $ 13,945 417 %

As a result of the foregoing, net income increased by $13.9 million, or 417% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.

(2) Liquidity and Capital Resources

Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 were $42.3 million. We believe our existing cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and the cash we expect to generate from operations will be sufficient to meet our anticipated cash needs for at least the next 12 months.

Operating Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $14.2 million, primarily due to net income of $17.3 million and non-cash charges of $3.8 million primarily attributable to stock-based compensation, noncash lease expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes and provision for excess inventories, partially offset by cash outflow from the net change in operating assets and liabilities of $6.8 million. The net cash outflow used in operating assets and liabilities was primarily attributable to a $5.2 million cash outflow for inventory as units manufactured during the period and on hand were in excess of product sales during the period to support future demand, a $0.8 million cash outflow in accrued expense due to the timing of services performed, and a $0.8 million cash outflow in lease liabilities and other liabilities due to the renewal of an operating lease.

Investing Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2021, cash provided by investing activities was $1.2 million, primarily a $17.4 million cash inflow due to proceeds from maturities of debt securities, partially offset by a $16.0 million cash outflow attributable to the purchase of debt securities and a $0.3 million cash outflow due to purchases of property and equipment.

Financing Activities

During the year ended December 31, 2021, cash used in financing activities was $0.1 million, primarily due to payments for shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units, partially offset by net proceeds from the exercise of stock options.

Forecast for the Year Ending December 31, 2022

After careful consideration of current uncertainties in the global economy, instabilities in global politics, the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor manufacturing constraints, the Company is providing its financial forecast for the year ending December 31, 2022 as follows.

Revenue is expected to be $71.5 million, which is an increase of 10.5% from 2021, excluding shipments of the newly developed CMOS Image Sensor product and the Door-Phone product. Revenue for the Security Surveillance Market will remain approximately the same or decrease slightly compared to that of 2021 mainly due to a cost increase in our final products and inventory adjustments caused by the global semiconductor shortage. However, additional revenue from the Security Surveillance Market can be expected if the new bidirectional audio ISP products, currently under development, go into volume production. In contrast, despite the economic inflation in many of the regions where our final products are shipped and the shortage in semiconductor supplies, revenue in the Automotive Market is expected to increase approximately 22% compared to that of 2021. The Company may continue to update its revenue guidance from time to time, as it secures manufacturing capacities for its CMOS Image Sensor and the Door-Phone product lines during the second half of the fiscal year. Operating expense is expected to be $18.7 million an increase of 23% as compared to 2021 due to an increase in headcount primarily to support sales initiatives, and an increase in new product tape-out activities, which is expected to result in the Company's largest single year spending on tape-out activities. Operating income is expected to be $19.9 million, approximately the same as 2021. GAAP basis net income is expected to be $17.1 million, a decrease of 0.9% from 2021. Non-GAAP basis net income is expected to be $19.3 million, an increase of 2.2% from 2021.

We expect our revenue to be lower in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, largely because most of our semiconductors are sold to customers located in Asia, primarily to customers located in regions who observe the Lunar New Year holiday. Revenue is expected to be $16.0 million, a decrease of 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2021 but an increase of 10.3% from the first quarter of 2021.

Since it is difficult to predict the future spread of COVID-19 and the timing of its cessation, the Company has calculated the forecast figures based on the assumption that COVID-19 will continue to have the same level of impact during fiscal year 2022 as it does at present.

Dividend Policy

The Company's Board of Directors has adopted a dividend policy to link dividend payments to business performance on an ongoing basis. The amount to be paid in future dividends will be reviewed by the Board, with an aggregate dividend target amount for each fiscal year equal to approximately 50% of our annual non-GAAP net income for the prior fiscal year. The Company anticipates making payment of future dividends in two installments following its December 31 year end. This policy can be modified or terminated at any time at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors, including the Board's determination to cease paying dividends in the future. The payment will be made in accordance with and subject to the terms of the Trust Agreement dated August 31, 2017 between the Company; Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation; and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd., which agreement governs the rights of JDS holders.

2022 Dividend

On December 22, 2021, the Company announced a special cash dividend of an aggregate of $0.50 per share for fiscal 2022, payable in two equal installments of $0.25 per share. The first installment of the dividend has been accrued as of December 31, 2021 in the amount of $4.5 million and is payable to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022. The payment date for the first installment on its shares of common stock (including common stock underlying its Japanese Depositary Shares (JDS)) will be February 15, 2022. The second installment of the dividend is not accrued as of December 31, 2021 because it is anticipated to be paid in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 and the declaration of the second installment is subject to the Board approval and in accordance with applicable law. The Company intends to provide additional information about the second installment of the dividend in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The timing for receipt of the dividend payments by individual holders of Techpoint common stock and JDSs will vary due to the payment process for JDS holders. The amount paid to JDS holders will be reduced by any applicable U.S. withholding income tax, and then converted into Japanese Yen. Once the dividend is converted into Japanese Yen, a distribution payment fee and any additional local taxes will be paid from the distribution amount. As a result, the net amount of the first dividend installment that is ultimately received by JDS holders will be less than $0.25 per JDS. The Company anticipates that JDS holders will receive the payment of the first installment of the fiscal 2022 dividend in their accounts in late-March 2022.

2. Accounting Policy Changes

None.

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplementary Data (Unaudited)

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ ¥ $ ¥ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,379 ¥ 3,149,133 $ 12,084 ¥ 1,389,902 Short-term investments 14,942 1,718,628 17,567 2,020,556 Accounts receivable 336 38,647 118 13,572 Inventory 13,522 1,555,300 8,901 1,023,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 895 102,943 614 70,622 Total current assets 57,074 6,564,651 39,284 4,518,446 Property and equipment - net 713 82,009 647 74,418 Deferred tax assets 584 67,172 588 67,632 Right-of-use assets 1,009 116,055 959 110,304 Other assets 2,558 294,222 1,741 200,249 Total assets $ 61,938 ¥ 7,124,109 $ 43,219 ¥ 4,971,049 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,838 ¥ 211,406 $ 1,457 ¥ 167,585 Accrued liabilities 1,895 217,963 2,523 290,195 Liability related to early exercised stock options 1 115 19 2,185 Customer deposits 775 89,141 735 84,540 Lease liabilities 525 60,386 720 82,814 Dividend payable 4,504 518,050 - - Total current liabilities 9,538 1,097,061 5,454 627,319 Other liabilities 583 67,057 392 45,088 Total liabilities 10,121 1,164,118 5,846 672,407 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share - 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020. - - - - Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share - 75,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 17,928,748 and 17,690,062 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 2 230 2 230 Additional paid-in capital 24,251 2,789,350 22,523 2,590,595 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (26 ) (2,991 ) 41 4,716 Retained earnings 27,590 3,173,402 14,807 1,703,101 Total stockholders' equity 51,817 5,959,991 37,373 4,298,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 61,938 ¥ 7,124,109 $ 43,219 ¥ 4,971,049

(2) Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unit: thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020 $ ¥ $ ¥ Revenue $ 64,707 ¥ 7,442,599 $ 34,339 ¥ 3,949,672 Cost of revenue 29,660 3,411,493 16,132 1,855,503 Gross profit 35,047 4,031,106 18,207 2,094,169 Operating expenses Research and development 6,371 732,792 7,244 833,205 Selling, general and administrative 8,791 1,011,141 7,265 835,620 Total operating expenses 15,162 1,743,933 14,509 1,668,825 Income from operations 19,885 2,287,173 3,698 425,344 Other income - net 29 3,335 218 25,074 Income before income taxes 19,914 2,290,508 3,916 450,418 Income taxes 2,627 302,157 574 66,021 Net income $ 17,287 ¥ 1,988,351 $ 3,342 ¥ 384,397 Basic $ 0.97 ¥ 112 $ 0.19 ¥ 22 Diluted $ 0.93 ¥ 107 $ 0.19 ¥ 22 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share: Basic 17,830,808 17,587,804 Diluted 18,565,882 17,929,541 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 17,287 ¥ 1,988,351 $ 3,342 ¥ 384,397 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax benefit (expense) of $18, and ($11) for year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (67 ) (7,707 ) 56 6,441 Comprehensive income $ 17,220 ¥ 1,980,644 $ 3,398 ¥ 390,838

(3) Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(Unit: thousands, except share data)

Common Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Other Comprehensive Retained Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Income (Loss) Earnings Equity Balances as of December 31, 2019 17,449,572 $ 2 $ 20,928 $ (15 ) $ 11,465 $ 32,380 ¥ 230 ¥ 2,407,139 ¥ (1,725 ) ¥ 1,318,704 ¥ 3,724,348 Other comprehensive income - unrealized gain on available-for-sale debt securities - $ - $ - $ 56 $ - $ 56 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 6,441 ¥ - ¥ 6,441 Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and vesting of early exercised options 123,817 $ - $ 224 $ - $ - $ 224 ¥ - ¥ 25,763 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 25,763 Issuance of common stock upon vesting of restricted stock units 141,175 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (24,502 ) $ - $ (115 ) $ - $ - $ (115 ) ¥ - ¥ (13,227 ) ¥ - ¥ - ¥ (13,227 ) Stock-based compensation - $ - $ 1,486 $ - $ - $ 1,486 ¥ - ¥ 170,920 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 170,920 Net income - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,342 $ 3,342 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 384,397 ¥ 384,397 Balances as of December 31, 2020 17,690,062 $ 2 $ 22,523 $ 41 $ 14,807 $ 37,373 ¥ 230 ¥ 2,590,595 ¥ 4,716 ¥ 1,703,101 ¥ 4,298,642 Other comprehensive loss - unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities - $ - $ - $ (67 ) $ - $ (67 ) ¥ - ¥ - ¥ (7,707 ) ¥ - ¥ (7,707 ) Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and vesting of early exercised options 110,084 $ - $ 182 $ - $ - $ 182 ¥ - ¥ 20,934 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 20,934 Issuance of common stock upon vesting of restricted stock units 151,608 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (23,006 ) $ - $ (299 ) $ - $ - $ (299 ) ¥ - ¥ (34,391 ) ¥ - ¥ - ¥ (34,391 ) Stock-based compensation - $ - $ 1,845 $ - $ - $ 1,845 ¥ - ¥ 212,212 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 212,212 Cash dividends declared ($0.25 per share) - $ - $ - $ - $ (4,504 ) $ (4,504 ) ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ (518,050 ) ¥ (518,050 ) Net income - $ - $ - $ - $ 17,287 $ 17,287 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 1,988,351 ¥ 1,988,351 Balances as of December 31, 2021 17,928,748 $ 2 $ 24,251 $ (26 ) $ 27,590 $ 51,817 ¥ 230 ¥ 2,789,350 ¥ (2,991 ) ¥ 3,173,402 ¥ 5,959,991

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unit: thousands, except share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020 $ ¥ $ ¥ Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 17,287 ¥ 1,988,351 $ 3,342 ¥ 384,397 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 400 46,008 358 41,176 Stock-based compensation 1,845 212,212 1,486 170,920 Amortization of premium on available-for-sale investments 186 21,394 141 16,218 Write-off of deferred costs and long lived assets 3 345 3 345 Inventory valuation adjustment 558 64,181 164 18,863 Deferred income taxes 22 2,530 78 8,972 Noncash lease expense 739 85,000 684 78,674 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (218 ) (25,074 ) (11 ) (1,265 ) Inventory (5,179 ) (595,689 ) (3,017 ) (347,015 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (225 ) (25,880 ) 330 37,957 Other assets 14 1,610 (13 ) (1,495 ) Accounts payable 381 43,823 (76 ) (8,742 ) Accrued expenses (813 ) (93,511 ) 546 62,801 Customer deposits 40 4,601 (636 ) (73,153 ) Lease liabilities (365 ) (41,982 ) (101 ) (11,617 ) Other liabilities (428 ) (49,229 ) (553 ) (63,606 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,247 1,638,690 2,725 313,430 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (284 ) (32,666 ) (508 ) (58,430 ) Purchase of debt securities (15,953 ) (1,834,914 ) (12,594 ) (1,448,562 ) Proceeds from maturities of debt securities 17,420 2,003,649 11,009 1,266,255 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,183 136,069 (2,093 ) (240,737 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 164 18,863 176 20,244 Payment for shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (299 ) (34,391 ) (115 ) (13,228 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (135 ) (15,528 ) 61 7,016 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,295 1,759,231 693 79,709 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,084 1,389,902 11,391 1,310,193 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,379 ¥ 3,149,133 $ 12,084 ¥ 1,389,902 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,108 ¥ 357,482 $ 67 ¥ 7,706 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Information Property and equipment purchased but not yet paid $ 230 ¥ 26,455 $ 51 ¥ 5,866 Vesting of early exercised options $ 18 ¥ 2,070 $ 44 ¥ 5,061 Cash dividend declared but not yet paid $ 4,504 ¥ 518,050 $ - ¥ -

(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Going Concern

Not applicable.

Basis of Consolidation and Accounting Standards

The Company's consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated. The functional currency of each of the Company's subsidiaries is the U.S. dollar. Foreign currency gains or losses are recorded as other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

Segment Information

The Company's chief operating decision maker, the chief executive officer, reviews financial information presented on a consolidated basis for purposes of making operating decisions and assessing financial performance on a regular basis. Accordingly, the Company considers itself to be one reportable segment, which is comprised of one operating segment, the designing, marketing and selling of mixed-signal integrated circuits for the security surveillance and automotive markets.

Product revenue from customers is designated based on the geographic region to which the product is delivered. Revenue by geographic region was as follows (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 China $ 44,549 $ 22,105 Taiwan 10,611 6,587 South Korea 6,921 4,660 Japan 1,792 610 Other 834 377 Total revenue $ 64,707 $ 34,339

Revenue by principal product lines were as follows (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Security surveillance $ 32,636 $ 16,104 Automotive 32,071 18,235 Total revenue $ 64,707 $ 34,339

Net Income Per Share

The following table presents the calculation of basic and diluted net income per share (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Numerator: Basic: Net income $ 17,287 $ 3,342 Diluted: Net income $ 17,287 $ 3,342 Denominator: Basic shares: Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income per share 17,830,808 17,587,804 Diluted shares: Effect of potentially dilutive securities: Stock awards (1) 735,074 341,737 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per share 18,565,882 17,929,541 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.19 Non-GAAP net income (2): Non-GAAP net income $ 18,889 $ 4,610 Basic shares: Weighted-average shares used in computing basic non-GAAP net income per share 17,830,808 17,587,804 Non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.26

(1) Includes vesting of early-exercised options.

(2) Please refer to "Consolidated Operating Results" under "Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)" for further non-GAAP information.

