June 04, 2024
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Techpoint, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 30, 2024 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on three proposals as described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2024. Present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders representing 13,963,676 shares of common stock, representing 75.69% of the total of 18,447,700 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
In accordance with the Japanese depositary shares ("JDS") trust agreement, shares of common stock are to be voted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (collectively, the "Trustees") upon receipt of specific instructions from individual JDS holders. If specific instructions are not received, the shares of common stock underlying JDS are presented below as "Broker Non-Votes". However, in accordance with the terms of the JDS trust agreement, the Trustees under the JDS trust agreement report these votes as "Blank Votes" (as such term is defined in the JDS trust agreement), which are treated as being present at the meeting for purposes of determining if a quorum is established.
Proposal 1. The Company's stockholders elected five directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.
Proposal
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Fumihiro Kozato
7,586,078
17,433
Dr. Feng Kuo, Ph.D.
7,590,187
13,324
Fun-Kai Liu
7,590,386
13,125
Robert Cochran
7,591,186
12,325
Dr. Yaichi Aoshima, Ph.D.
7,589,687
13,824
There were 6,360,165 Broker Non-Votes for Proposal 1, consisting of 6,360,165 Blank Votes.
Proposal 2. The Company's stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
Proposal
For
Against
Abstain
Proposal 2
7,579,166
92,127
10,800
There were 6,281,583 Broker Non-Votes for Proposal 2, consisting of 6,281,583 Blank Votes.
Proposal 3. The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.
Proposal
For
Against
Abstain
Proposal 3
7,660,665
10,628
10,800
There were 6,281,583 Blank Votes.
Techpoint, Inc. is a semiconductor company that designs, markets and sells mixed-signal integrated circuits for multiple video applications in the security surveillance and automotive markets. Its integrated circuits enable the transition from standard definition (SD) video to high-definition (HD) video in the security surveillance and automotive markets. Its application specific products include its security surveillance and automotive product lines. It offers four security surveillance products, HD-TVI transmitters, HD-TVI Camera Processors, HD-TVI receivers and HD-SDI receivers. It also offers four automotive products, HD-TVI Transmitter, HD-TVI Camera Processors, HD-TVI Receivers and HD LCD controller. Its HD-TVI transmitters are used within the camera, take the HD digital signal from an HD camera processor and converts it to HD-TVI analog signals. Its HD-TVI receivers are used in DVRs and convert the HD-TVI analog signal into digital signals that can be processed by a DVR system.