|
Techstep : AGM Document
|
|
|
|
ATTENDANCE DETAILS
|
Meeting:
|
Techstep ASA, EGM Friday 21 October 2022
|
|
Attendees
|
Votes
|
|
Shareholder
|
-
|
|
|
Chair of the Board WITH PROXY
|
1
|
31 801 491
|
|
Chair of the Board WITH INSTRUCTIONS
|
1
|
58 670 702
|
|
Total
|
2
|
90 472 193
|
|
Shareholder
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
Representing/ Accompanying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Chair of the Board WITH PROXY
|
9
|
31 801 491
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
Representing/ Accompanying
|
Chair of the Board with Proxy
|
|
31 783 124
|
KARBON INVEST AS
|
|
|
8 532
|
CATHRINE BIRKENES
|
|
|
7 000
|
LINGEN INVEST AS
|
|
|
1 000
|
RAA, KAI HEIDENREICH
|
|
|
1 000
|
BJØRKLID, PAAL
|
|
|
300
|
BUVIK, OLGER
|
|
|
265
|
OLSEN, MORTEN JOHAN
|
|
|
250
|
HEFTE, ARVID
|
|
|
20
|
SUSANN LARSEN MELAND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 801 491
|
|
Chair of the Board WITH INSTRUCTIONS
|
8
|
58 670 702
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
Representing/ Accompanying
|
Chair of the Board with Instructions
|
|
46 418 926
|
DATUM AS
|
|
|
1 600 000
|
DATUM VEKST AS
|
|
|
928 500
|
OPPENHEIM AS
|
|
|
634 384
|
HERMIA AS
|
|
|
50 000
|
FACULTAS AS
|
|
|
6 851 311
|
VERDIPAPIRFONDET DNB SMB
|
|
|
591 810
|
M. HARALDSEN HOLDING AS
|
|
|
1 595 771
|
KARL A HARALDSEN 1 AS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58 670 702
|
Disclaimer
Techstep ASA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 13:49:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about TECHSTEP ASA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 305 M
123 M
123 M
|Net income 2021
|
-103 M
-9,75 M
-9,75 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
132 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-6,64x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
289 M
27,4 M
27,4 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,01x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|338
|Free-Float
|72,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TECHSTEP ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution