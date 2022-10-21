Advanced search
    TECH   NO0003095309

TECHSTEP ASA

(TECH)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:15 2022-10-21 am EDT
1.190 NOK   +3.48%
09:50aTechstep : AGM Document
PU
09:50aTechstep : AGM Document
PU
09:32aTechstep ASA - Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
Techstep : AGM Document

10/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
ATTENDANCE DETAILS

Meeting:

Techstep ASA, EGM Friday 21 October 2022

Attendees

Votes

Shareholder

-

Chair of the Board WITH PROXY

1

31 801 491

Chair of the Board WITH INSTRUCTIONS

1

58 670 702

Total

2

90 472 193

Shareholder

0

-

Votes

Representing/ Accompanying

0

Chair of the Board WITH PROXY

9

31 801 491

Votes

Representing/ Accompanying

Chair of the Board with Proxy

31 783 124

KARBON INVEST AS

8 532

CATHRINE BIRKENES

7 000

LINGEN INVEST AS

1 000

RAA, KAI HEIDENREICH

1 000

BJØRKLID, PAAL

300

BUVIK, OLGER

265

OLSEN, MORTEN JOHAN

250

HEFTE, ARVID

20

SUSANN LARSEN MELAND

31 801 491

Chair of the Board WITH INSTRUCTIONS

8

58 670 702

Votes

Representing/ Accompanying

Chair of the Board with Instructions

46 418 926

DATUM AS

1 600 000

DATUM VEKST AS

928 500

OPPENHEIM AS

634 384

HERMIA AS

50 000

FACULTAS AS

6 851 311

VERDIPAPIRFONDET DNB SMB

591 810

M. HARALDSEN HOLDING AS

1 595 771

KARL A HARALDSEN 1 AS

58 670 702

Disclaimer

Techstep ASA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 13:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 305 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 -103 M -9,75 M -9,75 M
Net Debt 2021 132 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 289 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TECHSTEP ASA
Duration : Period :
Techstep ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHSTEP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Borge Astrup Chief Executive Officer
Anita Huun Chief Financial Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Bartosz Leoszewski Chief Technology Officer
Fredrik Logenius Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHSTEP ASA-68.49%27
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.69%1 761 181
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-49.48%49 107
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.23%45 805
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.38%44 300
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.87%41 916