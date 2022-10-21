Techstep : AGM Document 10/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields OFFICE TRANSLATION PROTOKOLL FRA MINUTES OF EKSTRAORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Den 21. oktober 2022 kl. 10.00 ble det avholdt On 21 of October 2022 at 10:00 CEST, an ekstraordinær generalforsamling i Techstep ASA extraordinary general meeting of Techstep ASA, org. nr. 977 037 093 ("Selskapet"), i Selskapets reg. no. 977 037 093, (the "Company"), was kontorer i Brynsalléen 4, 0667 Oslo, Norge. held at the Company's offices at Brynsalléen 4, 0667 Oslo, Norway. Generalforsamlingen ble åpnet av styrets leder, The general meeting was opened by the Jens Rugseth, som opptok fortegnelsen over chairman of the board, Jens Rugseth, who fremmøte aksjonærer. Til sammen var recorded the attending shareholders. In total 90 472 193 av 251 484 770 aksjer representert, 90,472,193 of 251,484,770 shares were tilsvarende 35,98% jf. vedlegg 1 til denne represented, corresponding to 35.98%, cf. protokollen. appendix 1 to these minutes. Følgende saker ble behandlet: The following matters were addressed: 1. Valg av møteleder 1. Election of a chairman of the meeting Jens Rugseth ble valgt til å lede Jens Rugseth was elected to chair the general generalforsamlingen. meeting. 2. Valg av en person til å medundertegne protokollen 2. Election of a person to co-sign the minutes Anita Huun ble valgt til å medundertegne Anita Huun was elected to co-sign the minutes. protokollen. 3. Godkjenning av innkalling og 3. Approval of notice and agenda dagsorden Det ble informert om at innkalling var sendt til It was informed that the notice had been sent to alle aksjonærer med kjent adresse den all shareholders with known address on 30. september 2022. 30 September 2022. Innkalling og agenda ble godkjent. Møteleder The notice and the agenda were approved. The erklærte generalforsamlingen for lovlig satt. chairperson declared the general meeting lawfully convened. 4. RETTET EMISJON 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT I samsvar med styrets forslag generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak: fattet In accordance with the board's proposal, the general meeting adopted the following resolution: 4a) - Kontantemisjonen 4a) - Cash contribution Aksjekapitalen økes med NOK 29 646 040 ved utstedelse av 29 646 040 nye aksjer i Selskapet, hver pålydende NOK 1. Det skal betales NOK 1,15 per aksje, hvorav NOK 1 utgjør aksjekapital og NOK 0,15 utgjør overkurs. Samlet tegningsbeløp er NOK 34 092 946. De nye aksjene skal tegnes av Arctic Securities AS og Sparebank 1 Markets AS på vegne av investorene som fremgår av vedlegg 2. Eksisterende The share capital is increased with NOK 29,646,040 by issuing 29,646,040 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1. The subscription price is NOK 1.15 per share, where NOK 1 represents share capital and NOK 0.15 represents share premium. The total subscription amount is NOK 34,092,946. The new shares shall be subscribed for by Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS on behalf of the subscribers at set out in appendix 2. The existing 1/5 aksjonærers fortrinnsrett etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 fravikes jf. Allmennaksjeloven § 10-5. 4. Tegningen gjøres i særskilt tegningsblankett av Arctic Securities AS og Sparebank 1 Markets AS i henhold til fullmakt og på vegne av investorene i vedlegg 2 straks etter generalforsamlingens beslutning, og senest innen 23. oktober 2022. Innskudd for de nye aksjene skal innbetales til en særskilt emisjonskonto tilhørende Selskapet straks etter generalforsamlingens beslutning, og senest innen 24. oktober 2022. De nye aksjene gir rett til utbytte og rettigheter for øvrig fra tidspunktet kapitalforhøyelsen er registrert i Foretaksregisteret. Utgiftene til kapitalforhøyelsen er anslått til ca. NOK 2 millioner. Utgiftene dekkes av Selskapet. shareholders preferential rights pursuant to the PLLCA section 10-4 is deviated from, cf. PLLCA section 10-5. The subscription shall be made in a separate subscription form by Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS in accordance with a power of attorney on behalf of the subscribers in appendix 2 immediately following the resolution by the general meeting, and by the latest within 23 October 2022. The subscription amount shall be transferred to a designated bank account held by the Company immediately following the resolution by the general meeting, and by the latest within 24 October 2022. The new shares shall have rights to dividends which are resolved and other rights from the date the share capital increase is registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The costs of the share capital increase is estimated to approximately NOK 2 million. The costs will be covered by the Company. 8. Selskapets vedtekter § 4 endres til å reflektere ny aksjekapital og antall aksjer etter kapitalforhøyelsen. 8. Section 4 of the Company's articles of association shall be amended to reflect the new share capital and new amount of total shares after the share capital increase. 4b) - Gjeldskonverteringen 4b) - Debt conversion Aksjekapitalen økes med NOK 23 598 100 ved utstedelse av 23 598 100 nye aksjer i Selskapet, hver pålydende NOK 1. Det skal betales NOK 1,035 per aksje, hvorav NOK 1 utgjør aksjekapital og NOK 0,035 utgjør overkurs. Samlet tegningsbeløp er NOK 24 424 033. De nye aksjene skal tegnes av tegnerne og med det antall aksjer som fremgår av vedlegg 3. Tegningen gjøres i særskilt tegningsblankett av Jens Rugseth (styreleder) eller Børge Astrup (CEO) i henhold til fullmakt og på vegne av investorene i vedlegg 3 straks etter generalforsamlingens beslutning, og senest innen 24. oktober 2022. Innskudd for de nye aksjene skal gjøres opp umiddelbart etter tegningen ved motregning av gjeld på NOK 24 424 034 som Selskapet har til tegnerne, i henholdtilseparat The share capital is increased with NOK 23,598,100 by issuing 23,598,100 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1. The subscription price is NOK 1.035 per share, where NOK 1 represents share capital and NOK 0.035 represents share premium. The total subscription amount is 24,424,033. The new shares shall be subscribed for by subscribers and with the amount of shares set out in appendix 3. The subscription shall be made in a separate subscription form by Jens Rugseth (chairman) or Børge Astrup (CEO) in accordance with a power of attorney on behalf of the subscribers in appendix 3 immediately following the resolution by the general meeting, and by the latest within 24 October 2022. The subscription amount for the new shares shall be settled immediately after the subscription by set-off against the debt of NOK 24,424,034 which the Company has to the subscribers, as set 2/5 motregningserklæring mellom Selskapet og tegnerne. For nærmere beskrivelse av innskuddet vises det til redegjørelsen i vedlegg 4. De nye aksjene gir rett til utbytte og rettigheter for øvrig fra tidspunktet kapitalforhøyelsen er registrert i Foretaksregisteret. Selskapets vedtekter § 4 endres til å reflektere ny aksjekapital og antall aksjer etter kapitalforhøyelsen. out in set-off declaration between the subscribers and the Company. For further details regarding the contribution, reference is made to the report in appendix 4. The new shares shall have rights to dividends and other rights from the date the share capital increase is registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Section 4 of the Company's articles of association shall be amended to reflect the new share capital and new amount of total shares after the share capital increase. 5. REPARASJONSEMISJON - 5. SUBSEQUENT OFFERING - BOARD STYREFULLMAKT AUTHORISATION I samsvar med styrets forslag generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak: fattet In accordance with the board's proposal, the general meeting adopted the following resolution: Styret gis fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 15 000 000. Fullmakten skal benyttes i forbindelse med mulig reparasjonsemisjon og gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2023, likevel ikke lengre enn til og med 30. juni 2023. Aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett til de nye aksjene kan fravikes. Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger og eller rett til å pådra Selskapet særlige plikter mv. Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse ved fusjon. The board is granted an authorization to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 15,000,000. The authorization shall be used in connection with a possible subsequent offering and is valid until the Company's annual general meeting in 2023, but not longer than to and including 30 June 2023. The shareholders' preferential right to the new may be deviated from. The authorization does not include the right to share capital increase against contribution in kind and or the right to incur specific obligations on behalf of the Company. The authorization does not include share capital increase in connection with mergers. 6. STYREFULLMAKT KAPITALFORHØYELSE I samsvar med styrets forslag fattet generalforsamlingen følgende vedtak: Styret gis fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 60 945 782. Fullmakten gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2023, likevel ikke lengre enn til og med 30. juni 2023. Aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett til de nye aksjene kan fravikes. 6. BOARD AUTHORISATION SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE In accordance with the board's proposal, the general meeting adopted the following resolution: The board is granted an authorization to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 60,945,782. The authorization is valid until the Company's annual general meeting in 2023, but not longer than to and including 30 June 2023. The shareholders' preferential right to the new may be deviated from. 3/5 Fullmakten omfatter kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger og rett til å pådra Selskapet særlige plikter mv. Fullmakten omfatter kapitalforhøyelse ved fusjon. The authorization does include the right to share capital increase against contribution in kind and the right to incur specific obligations on behalf of the Company. The authorization does include share capital increase in connection with mergers. * * * * * * Samtlige beslutninger ble fattet med nødvendig All resolutions were made with the required antall stemmer, se vedlegg 5 til protokollen. amount of votes, see appendix 5 to these minutes. Det forelå ikke ytterligere saker til behandling. There were no further matters on the agenda. Generalforsamlingen ble deretter hevet og The general meeting was adjourned, and the protokollen signert. minutes signed. * * * 4/5 21. oktober 2022 / 21 October 2022 ______________SIGN_______________ ____________SIGN_____________ Jens Rugseth Anita Huun Møteleder / Chairperson Medundertegner / Co-signer Vedlegg/Appendices: Fortegnelse over fremmøtte aksjeeiere / List of attending shareholders Tegnere i kontantemisjon / Subscribers in the cash share capital increase Tegnere i gjeldskonverteringen / Subscribers in the debt conversion Redegjørelse vedrørende gjeldskonvertering / Statement regarding debt conversion Stemmeprotokoll / Voting protocol 5/5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

