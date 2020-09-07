Techstep : Mandatory notification of trade

07.09.2020 16:44

Karbon Invest AS has today, 7 September 2020, purchased 500,000 shares in Techstep ASA (the 'Company') at a price of NOK 4.00 per share. Karbon Invest AS is indirectly controlled by chairman of the board in the Company, Jens Rugseth. Karbon Invest AS is directly controlled by Rugz AS and Rugz II AS (together referred to as 'Rugz') and Rugz is directly controlled by Mr. Rugseth. Following the purchase, Karbon Invest AS holds 18,236,689 shares in the Company, representing approximately 11.20% of the of outstanding shares in the Company. This notification is made pursuant to section 4-2 and 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.