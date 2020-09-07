Log in
TECHSTEP ASA    TECH   NO0003095309

TECHSTEP ASA

(TECH)
Company 
All News

Techstep : Mandatory notification of trade

09/07/2020 | 10:50am EDT
Mandatory notification of trade
07.09.2020 16:44

Karbon Invest AS has today, 7 September 2020, purchased 500,000 shares in Techstep ASA (the 'Company') at a price of NOK 4.00 per share. Karbon Invest AS is indirectly controlled by chairman of the board in the Company, Jens Rugseth. Karbon Invest AS is directly controlled by Rugz AS and Rugz II AS (together referred to as 'Rugz') and Rugz is directly controlled by Mr. Rugseth. Following the purchase, Karbon Invest AS holds 18,236,689 shares in the Company, representing approximately 11.20% of the of outstanding shares in the Company. This notification is made pursuant to section 4-2 and 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Techstep ASA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 14:49:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 132 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2019 -64,3 M -7,21 M -7,21 M
Net Debt 2019 40,2 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,39x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 638 M 71,0 M 71,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 26,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Haviken Chief Executive Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Inge Paulsen Chief Operating Officer
Ole Marius Drefvelin Chief Financial Officer
Ingrid Elvira Leisner Independent Director
