Techstep : Q1 2022 report

As part of our transformation, the strengthening and streamlining of our product portfolio of smarter mobile technology led us to the acquisition of Crypho AS in May 2022. Crypho will be part of our SmartControl platform, and elements of the product will also be utilised in our SmartWorks offering. Crypho provides secure communication internally and externally for organisations, with award- winning end-to-end encrypted mobile messaging and information sharing software. The software is built with a mobile first mindset that is easy to use and implement, and its capabilities match what has been requested by our customers. We will further enhance the Crypho platform and utilise our commercial organisation to bring the software out to customers in all our markets.

Techstep's transformation journey is progressing, and while our quarterly result is not where we want it to be, I'm happy to see that the underlying factors are pointing in the right direction. As we transform the company from one-off transactional sales to recurring revenues, we are focusing on delivering high customer value through our services and products - every day. Which in turn results in a mutual, recurring commitment between our customers and Techstep.

Signed 17 new Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and upsell contracts with a value of NOK 11 million in annualised recurring revenues expected to be delivered over the coming quarters

Interim report Q1 2022

Building a recurring business that focuses on underlying factors is a key success criteria. These give us clear indications of how our financial results will be going forward. Delivering recurring value for our customers will offer operational predictability for them as well as financial predictability for Techstep and our other stakeholders.

In Q1 we signed 17 MMS contracts with new customers, and increased the offering to existing customers, delivering a total value of NOK 11 million in annualised recurring revenue. In addition, we are still increasing the volume of mobile devices sold to customers both in the traditional transactional way and as-a-service. We have a clear focus on delivering on our targets with mid- size customer agreements every month to ensure a solid steady performance. Signing large enterprise agreements in addition then exponentially adds to our results.

Mobile technology and the management of it can be a challenge for many businesses, and we see this through an increased interest from customers regarding our Managed Services. When we help customers through our Managed Services, we use a wide array of products from our portfolio so that our customers can realise the full benefits of an integrated product offering. And when they are ready to manage the solution themselves it is set up and ready to use.

In Q1 we launched the previously announced rebranding of Techstep and set a new long-term vision of making the world of work smarter and more sustainable. And we defined a new mission of using mobile technologies to make positive changes to the world of work; freeing people to work more effectively, securely, and sustainably, ensuring that we will have the right focus on delivering great value to our customers.

The new branding shows a more modern mobile technology profile for the company, giving a clearer message, storyline, and position of how we through our "Smart" product portfolio bring more value to our customers through smarter mobile technology for a brighter tomorrow.

We have an exciting market opportunity ahead of us and we are sharpening our products and go- to-market approach to capture in the best possible way in the years to come a market that has an expected annual double-digit growth.

To make the world of work smarter and more sustainable, we passionately believe in the power of technology as it also helps our customers deliver on their ESG commitments. We strongly believe in building sustainable solutions for today and for the future, to deliver great value for our customers. Our solutions help our customers to work smarter and purchase software and devices with a clear conscience. To be able to succeed with lifecycle management, this needs to be part of an automated system.

With our SmartDevice solution we help organisations reduce their environmental footprint, offer better value to their employees, and save time and money. Through SmartDevice, we prolonged the lifespan of 88% of the end-of-life returns in 2021 and reduced their environmental impact by displacing the production of new devices.

Techstep's financial results are in line with our expectations, and with our focus on the underlying factors we expect to see a stronger performance in the future. Our focus is to build a recurring revenue base with better predictability for future financial results and increased value for our customers as they adopt more of our services. In the time to come we expect to start harvesting the optimisation and changes done in our organisation, where we already see clear improvements in

