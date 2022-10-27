G2 Names TechTarget a Leader in Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence for 12th Consecutive Quarter

The Company was recognized in 7 G2 Grid® Reports encompassing multiple technology and company size segments

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

TechTarget was named a leader in the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools – Fall 2022 , the Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Fall 2022, and the Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Fall 2022, the 12th consecutive quarter the Company has achieved this honor.

Additionally, TechTarget was named a leader in the following 6 reports:

Enterprise Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools – Fall 2022

Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Fall 2022

Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Fall 2022

Mid-Market Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Fall 2022

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

TechTarget was recognized specifically for the success customers of all sizes are having with Priority EngineTM, its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform and the services it offers. Learn more about the reviews TechTarget is receiving from its customers here.

“We are extremely pleased to continually earn top scores from our customers in these critical categories,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Enterprise Tech Marketing and Sales is challenging enough and in today’s business climate, our clients can’t afford to waste time, cycles and resources on inaccurate or incomplete data and insights. Our opt-in purchase intent data provides deep and precise account and buying team insights in highly specific tech segments to allow our customer marketers and sellers to act with the speed and accuracy they need to achieve breakthrough results.”

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of decision-support content across TechTarget’s network of over 150+ enterprise technology-specific websites and 1,125 webinar channels as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

