TechTarget Announces 2023 Archer Award Winners for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence in EMEA

Technology marketing and sales leaders were recognized across 9 categories

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2023 EMEA winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top enterprise technology companies and are driving significant marketing and sales results leveraging the power of highly targeted audiences combined with real purchase intent data & services.

You can see the full list of this year’s winners here.

“Today’s research process has become incredibly self-sufficient and buying teams are more reliant on content and digital research than ever before. Our 2023 Archer Award winners share a critical understanding of how context matters for more productive buyer engagement. By fuelling their efforts with data generated from buyer-relevant content in buyer-relevant online environments, they’re achieving positive business outcomes in highly competitive categories,” said Brent Boswell, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, International, TechTarget. “We are extremely proud to recognise and celebrate these incredible customers in EMEA!”

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

2023 EMEA Archer Awards - Company Winners

Best Account-Based Marketing Program

F5

Best Demand Generation Program

Splunk and Accelera

Best Thought Leadership Program

Hitachi Ventara

Digital Marketer of the Year

Rackspace Technologies

Digital Team of the Year

Secureworks

Priority EngineTM Marketer of the Year

Shure

Priority Engine Sales Team of the Year

Trend Micro

Best Partner Program

Amazon Web Services

Best Content Program

Akamai Technologies

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

