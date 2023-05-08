Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TechTarget, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTGT   US87874R1005

TECHTARGET, INC.

(TTGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:46 2023-05-08 pm EDT
33.46 USD   +0.27%
TechTarget : Appoints New VP of AI Strategy to Further Accelerate AI Value Delivery for End Users and Customers

05/08/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that it has appointed Paul Healey as new VP of AI Strategy. Healey, a twenty-year TechTarget veteran, is spearheading a cross-functional, enterprise-wide effort to further accelerate and expand TechTarget's AI strategies in support of its readers and vendor clients alike.

"We are excited to appoint Paul Healey to this new role as we continue to expand TechTarget's AI-driven capabilities and solutions," said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. "Paul has more than two decades of experience growing audiences and building complex customer solutions, so he'll be able to hit the ground running and create immediate impact in this critical area."

For reader-users, this new role focuses on responsible uses of AI in alignment with TechTarget's leadership position as a trusted source of objective information for enterprise technology buyers.

"TechTarget is committed to delivering the highest quality, independent editorial content to our communities of opt-in technology buyers - the real people who come to us to research upcoming purchase decisions. While generative AI is creating exciting new opportunities for content, there will always be a foundational need for original content from trusted sources," said Rebecca Kitchens, President, TechTarget. This is no more evident than in TechTarget's own coverage of AI. TechTarget has seen a 145% increase in audience interest on AI topics and, to serve this need, its TechTarget EnterpriseAI editors have already produced 163 stories in the first 4 months of 2023 - 15% more than in ALL of 2022.

Kitchens added: "We will continue to rely heavily on our world-class editorial team to create this trusted content across every area of enterprise technology. Simultaneously we are investing in AI to increase buyer accessibility and improve scale in our research, our topical matching and content updating to allow our teams to create more original content and more easily get it into the hands of buyers. This will also expand the depth of our buyer intelligence and the precision of the buying signals that we are uniquely able to deliver to our customers." Her comments echoed areas explored by industry expert Scott Brinker, Editor, chiefmartec.com in his recent article Exploring the 2nd order effects of generative AI in marketing and martech:

"Effortless, instantaneous personalized content is going to also mean effortless, instantaneous spam…[that] won't significantly improve sales prospecting efficacy…Trusted sources will become even more valuable. Communities with verified members will be golden…We will crave real human perspective."

For vendor clients, Healey will help TechTarget deliver additional value from the company's information assets in support of both existing and completely new use cases. In its commercial operations, TechTarget is leveraging AI-infused technologies to reinforce its category-leading proprietary intent data offerings. It's driving new value across its products and services portfolio to help customers achieve breakthrough results.

"While AI already is being used to commoditize publicly available content and data sources, TechTarget data is a unique, proprietary source of quality intent data only available to our customers," said Don Hawk, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Product Innovation, TechTarget. "Because of this, we have significant AI-informed opportunities to further enhance our understanding of users and accounts and make it easier for go-to-market functions to use this in better serving their target audiences and customers."

Other specific use areas where TechTarget is investing in AI to create value for customers include:

  • TechTarget's global AI-powered email engine - used to provide robust engagement for client programs is tuned to provide the most relevant content to the most precise target audiences
  • Its BrightTALK video platform leverages sophisticated algorithms to recommend content to its uniquely engaged audiences
  • Connecting AI to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) already in place to drive additional efficiencies and improve CX in client-facing product fulfillment

For more information about TechTarget, please visit TechTarget.com.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TechTarget Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 19:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
