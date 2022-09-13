Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TechTarget, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTGT   US87874R1005

TECHTARGET, INC.

(TTGT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
66.23 USD   +0.87%
12:04aTechTarget Archer Awards Recognize APAC's Best in Data-Driven Marketing and Sales
BU
08/12INSIDER SELL : Techtarget
MT
08/04TECHTARGET : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TechTarget Archer Awards Recognize APAC's Best in Data-Driven Marketing and Sales

09/13/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seven regional winners are all leveraging intent data to drive breakthrough digital results

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services, recognized exceptional technology marketing and sales leaders across Asia Pacific (APAC) in its 2022 Archer Awards.

All the award recipients are running innovative digital marketing and sales programs across the region, all fueled by intent data.

“Even at a time when some face-to-face activities have re-entered the marketing mix, these companies understand that most pre-purchase research is happening online and independent of tech vendors,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “They are leveraging intent data to identify and reach the right accounts, engage buying teams earlier and set their sales teams up to close deals faster.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that TechTarget has shined the spotlight on industry accomplishments in APAC as part of its global Archer Awards program.

“While their programs are different, the winners share an understanding that data is the most powerful way to deliver breakthrough results and maintain a powerful edge for their organizations in a highly competitive market,” said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. “We are extremely proud to recognize and celebrate their incredible achievements.”

2022 Archer Award APAC Winners

  • Digital Marketer of the Year – Molita Coelho, Head of Field Marketing APJ, Okta
  • Digital Team of the Year – Red Hat Demand Center APAC
  • Priority EngineTM Marketing Team of the Year – SoftIron
  • Priority Engine Sales Team of the Year – CrowdStrike APJ
  • Best Account-Based Marketing Program DataStax APAC
  • Best Demand Generation Program – SAP Southeast Asia
  • Best Thought Leadership Program – AWS APAC

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. In its fourth year, the Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America, EMEA and APAC.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TECHTARGET, INC.
12:04aTechTarget Archer Awards Recognize APAC's Best in Data-Driven Marketing and Sales
BU
08/12INSIDER SELL : Techtarget
MT
08/04TECHTARGET : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : TechTarget, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04TechTarget Reports Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/04TECHTARGET INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on TechTarget, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 6, 2020.
CI
08/04Tranche Update on TechTarget, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 2022.
CI
08/04TechTarget, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
08/04TECHTARGET : Q2 2022 Shareholder Letter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECHTARGET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 316 M - -
Net income 2022 43,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 954 M 1 954 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart TECHTARGET, INC.
Duration : Period :
TechTarget, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 66,23 $
Average target price 86,63 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel T. Noreck Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Sean Tierney Chief Technology Officer
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHTARGET, INC.-30.77%1 937
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%60 201