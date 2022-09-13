TechTarget Archer Awards Recognize APAC's Best in Data-Driven Marketing and Sales

Seven regional winners are all leveraging intent data to drive breakthrough digital results

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services, recognized exceptional technology marketing and sales leaders across Asia Pacific (APAC) in its 2022 Archer Awards.

All the award recipients are running innovative digital marketing and sales programs across the region, all fueled by intent data.

“Even at a time when some face-to-face activities have re-entered the marketing mix, these companies understand that most pre-purchase research is happening online and independent of tech vendors,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “They are leveraging intent data to identify and reach the right accounts, engage buying teams earlier and set their sales teams up to close deals faster.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that TechTarget has shined the spotlight on industry accomplishments in APAC as part of its global Archer Awards program.

“While their programs are different, the winners share an understanding that data is the most powerful way to deliver breakthrough results and maintain a powerful edge for their organizations in a highly competitive market,” said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. “We are extremely proud to recognize and celebrate their incredible achievements.”

2022 Archer Award APAC Winners

Digital Marketer of the Year – Molita Coelho, Head of Field Marketing APJ, Okta

Molita Coelho, Head of Field Marketing APJ, Okta Digital Team of the Year – Red Hat Demand Center APAC

Red Hat Demand Center APAC Priority Engine TM Marketing Team of the Year – SoftIron

SoftIron Priority Engine Sales Team of the Year – CrowdStrike APJ

CrowdStrike APJ Best Account-Based Marketing Program – DataStax APAC

DataStax APAC Best Demand Generation Program – SAP Southeast Asia

SAP Southeast Asia Best Thought Leadership Program – AWS APAC

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. In its fourth year, the Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America, EMEA and APAC.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

