Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TechTarget, Inc.    TTGT

TECHTARGET, INC.

(TTGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechTarget : Named a Leader in Multiple G2 Grid® Reports on Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

02/11/2021 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

TechTarget was named a leader in the Grid®Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools- Winter 2021, the Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software- Winter 2021 and the Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software- Winter 2021, the fifth consecutive quarter the Company has achieved this distinction.

Additionally, TechTarget was named a leader in the following reports:

  • Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software - Winter 2021
  • Mid-Market Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software - Winter 2021
  • Small Business Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software - Winter 2021
  • Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software - Winter 2021
  • Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software - Winter 2021

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are 'rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.'

TechTarget was recognized specifically for the success customers of all sizes are having with Priority EngineTM, its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform and the services it offers. According to the latest Grid Report on Buyer Intent Data Tools, TechTarget is one of the top-rated providers in Market Presence and User Adoption. 9 out of 10 users gave TechTarget 4 or 5 star ratings and 96% ranked the Company as a top vendor in the market to do business with.

'We are honored to once again be named a Leader in these reports as it is a direct reflection of the strong relationships we forge with our customers and the tangible results we drive for their marketing and sales teams,' said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. 'We will continue to focus on helping customers of all sizes leverage the power of our real purchase intent data and services to help them achieve even more success in 2021.'

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget's network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services. Recent acquisitions of Data Science Central, BrightTALK and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) - all top companies in their respective categories - are helping TechTarget expand its opt-in audiences, services and significantly bolster its already-leading purchase intent data.

For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is a division of TechTarget and BrightTALK Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechTarget.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, Denver, London, Manchester (UK), Munich, New York, Paris, Phoenix, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine, Prospect-Level Intent, BrightTALK and Enterprise Strategy Group are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Share This Press Release

Disclaimer

TechTarget Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECHTARGET, INC.
06:43aTECHTARGET : Named a Leader in Multiple G2 Grid® Reports on Buyer Intent Data, M..
PU
05:05aTECHTARGET : Lake Street Adjusts Price Target on TechTarget to $103 From $69, Re..
MT
03:48aTECHTARGET : Raymond James Adjusts TechTarget PT to $110 From $68, Maintains Out..
MT
02/10TECHTARGET : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10TECHTARGET : Posts Higher Adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.46, Revenue of $45.9 Million; Is..
MT
02/10TECHTARGET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/10TECHTARGET : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Confere..
BU
02/04CREATING CONTENT TO ENGAGE REAL TECH : 5 Common Challenges to Overcome
PU
02/02TECHTARGET : Tapping into Real Buyer Activity and Behavior to Drive Better B2B M..
PU
01/28TECHTARGET : Named to Forbes' 2021 List of America's Best Small-Cap Companies
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 145 M - -
Net income 2020 21,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 121x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 632 M 2 632 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 18,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart TECHTARGET, INC.
Duration : Period :
TechTarget, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 84,67 $
Last Close Price 93,68 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel T. Noreck Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Sean Tierney Chief Technology Officer
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET, INC.58.48%2 632
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%163 222
ACCENTURE PLC-1.63%162 961
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.89%108 923
INFOSYS LIMITED3.24%75 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.01%71 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ