Leading technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it won 31 National and New England Region digital awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). TechTarget was one of the major online technology media winners at this year’s regional and national award announcement ceremonies.

Overall, TechTarget won 5 Gold awards, 16 Silver awards and 10 Bronze awards this year:

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. The annual ASBPE Regional and National Awards honor the hard work and commitment to excellence by trade publication editors and graphic designers. This latest recognition adds to the 300+ awards TechTarget has received for business and editorial merit and reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to editorial excellence.

“We are proud to again be honored by ASBPE,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget. “This is great recognition of the strength and expertise of TechTarget’s world-class editorial team, a true competitive advantage for us in the market. And winning these awards is a direct reflection of our continued commitment and investment in delivering the highest quality content in the industry.”

TechTarget’s team of over 150 editors and 1,000+ contributors worldwide is led by Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore, recently named one of the Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers in 2024 by Women We Admire. TechTarget reporters and editors provide in-depth coverage of the issues and trends while also delivering real insight into the challenges business leaders face and delve deeply into a myriad of topics, products, companies and policies that shape the increasingly complex business ecosystem.

“Our team provides the information, education and use cases that enterprise technology buying teams need to stay ahead of the market and make better, more informed purchase decisions,” said Rebecca Kitchens, President, TechTarget. “It is this award-winning content that allows TechTarget to attract, engage and capture the intent of the most qualified, active enterprise technology buyers across the Web. Enterprise technology sales and marketing teams leverage this proprietary intent data to accelerate business outcomes.”

TechTarget delivers actionable insights unduplicated anywhere else in the market, providing enterprise technology vendors an extraordinarily accurate proprietary lens into the behaviors of its 32+ million opt-in members across 150 enterprise technology-specific websites and 1000+ webinar channels. Together, the data and the capabilities enable GTM teams to better engage target accounts, verify, prioritize and convert existing buyers’ journeys, and both create and accelerate, net-new opportunities before an organized journey has even begun.

To learn more about the award-winning editorial that drives TechTarget’s powerful audiences and market-leading insights, visit TechTarget.com/Editorial.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

