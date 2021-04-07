Log in
TechTarget : to Announce 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2021

04/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET

Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it plans to release its 2021 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the Company’s financial results. In conjunction with the announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A. The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the investor information section of the Company’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

  • US callers: 1-888-339-0724
  • International callers: 1-412-902-4191
  • Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9657
  • Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.
  • Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed at TechTarget’s website at http://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through June 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

For US callers to hear the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 and use the conference number 10153565.
International callers dial 1-412-317-0088 and also use the conference number 10153565.
Canadian callers dial 1-855-669-9658 and also use the conference number 10153565.

A Web version will also be available for replay on http://investor.techtarget.com during the same period.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 23,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 92,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 014 M 2 014 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,67x
EV / Sales 2022 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 940
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart TECHTARGET, INC.
Duration : Period :
TechTarget, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHTARGET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 105,20 $
Last Close Price 71,59 $
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Cotoia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel T. Noreck Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
Greg Strakosch Executive Chairman
Sean Tierney Chief Technology Officer
Roger M. Marino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHTARGET, INC.20.20%2 014
ACCENTURE PLC7.82%179 017
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.04%164 287
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.98%119 938
INFOSYS LIMITED12.36%81 475
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.57%81 056
