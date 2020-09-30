Log in
TechTarget : to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2020

09/30/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET

Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it plans to release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the Company’s financial results. In conjunction with the announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A. The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the investor information section of the Company’s website at https://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

  • US callers: 1-888-339-0724
  • International callers: 1-412-902-4191
  • Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9657
  • Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.
  • Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed at TechTarget’s website at http://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through December 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

For US callers to hear the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 and use the conference number 10147906.

International callers dial 1-412-317-0088 and also use the conference number 10147906.

Canadian callers dial 1-855-669-9658 and also use the conference number 10147906.

A Web version will also be available for replay on http://investor.techtarget.com during the same period.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
