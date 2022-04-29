Techtronic Industries : Appendix A of TTI's HKEX Guide Content Index

Appendix A of TTI's HKEX ESG Guide Content Index

Contents

1 Hong Kong

1 People's Republic of China

3 Korea

4 Taiwan

5 Macau

6 Vietnam

7 Malaysia

8 Thailand

9 Australia

10 New Zealand

11 United States

12 Canada

13 Mexico

14 Europe/EU

15 Austria

16 Belgium

17 Czech Republic

18 Denmark

19 Finland

20 France

21 Germany

22 Hungary

23 Netherlands

24 Norway

25 Poland

27 Romania

29 Spain

30 Sweden

31 Switzerland

33 United Kingdom

35 United Arab Emirates

35 International Anti-Corruption Conventions

Hong Kong

A. Environmental

Emissions - relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste

B. Social

Employment - relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare and

Labour Standards - relating to preventing child and forced labour

Air Pollution Control Ordinance (Cap. 311 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Waste Disposal Ordinance (Cap. 354 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Waste Disposal (Chemical Waste) (General) Regulation 1992 (Cap. 354C of the Laws of Hong Kong); Water Pollution Control Ordinance (Cap. 358 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Noise Control Ordinance (Cap. 400 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Hazardous Chemicals Control Ordinance (Cap. 595 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Product Eco-Responsibility Ordinance (Cap. 603 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Mercury Control Ordinance (Cap. 640 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Employment Ordinance (Cap. 57 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Minimum Wage Ordinance (Cap. 608 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme Ordinance (Cap. 485 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Employees' Compensation Ordinance (Cap. 282 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Sex Discrimination Ordinance (Cap. 480 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Disability Discrimination Ordinance (Cap. 487 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Family Status Discrimination Ordinance (Cap. 527 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Race Discrimination Ordinance (Cap. 602 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Ordinance (Cap. 623 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Employment of Children Regulations (Cap. 57B of the Laws of Hong Kong); Employment of Young Persons (Industry) Regulations (Cap. 57C of the Laws of Hong Kong); and Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance (Cap.383 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Health and Safety - relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazardsProduct Responsibility - relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress

Sale of Goods Ordinance (Cap. 26 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Trade Descriptions Ordinance (Cap. 362 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Control of Exemption Clauses Ordinance (Cap. 71 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Unconscionable Contracts Ordinance (Cap. 458 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Unsolicited Electronic Messages Ordinance (Cap. 593 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance (Cap. 456 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Consumer Goods Safety Regulation (Cap. 456A of the Laws of Hong Kong); Electrical Products (Safety) Regulation (Cap.406G of the Laws of Hong Kong); and Energy Efficiency (Labelling of Products) Ordinance (Cap.598 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Anti-corruption - relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering

Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (Cap. 509 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Occupational Safety and Health Regulation (Cap. 509A of the Laws of Hong Kong); and Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance (Cap. 59 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (Cap. 201 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Independent Commission Against Corruption Ordinance (Cap. 204 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Drug Trafficking (Recovery of Proceeds) Ordinance (Cap. 405 of the Laws of Hong Kong); Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 455 of the Laws of Hong Kong); United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Ordinance (Cap. 575 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (on the list of national laws in Annex III to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China)

People's Republic of China

A. Environmental

Emissions - relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste

PRC Environmental Protection Law ("中華人民共和國環境保護法"); PRC Atmospheric Pollution Prevention Law ("中華人民共和國大氣污染防治法"); PRC Water Pollution Prevention Law ("中華人民共和國水污染防治法"); PRC Environmental Noise Pollution Prevention Law ("中華人民共和國環境噪音 污染防治法"); PRC Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Wastes ("中華人民共和國固體廢物污染環境防治法"); PRC Prevention and Control of Soil Pollution Law ("中華人民共和國土壤污染防治法") Environmental Protection Tax Law ("環境保護稅法"); Recycling Economy Promotion Law ("循環經濟促進法") Regulations on the Implementation of the Environmental Protection Tax Law ("環境保護稅法實施條例"); Regulation on Prevention and Control of Air Pollution in Shanghai ("上海市大氣污染防治條例"); Regulations of Shanghai Municipality of Environmental Protection ("上海市環境 保護條例"); Regulations of Guangdong Province on Environmental Protection ("廣東省環境保護條例"); Guangdong Provincial Regulations on Prevention and Control of Atmospheric Pollution ("廣東省大氣污染防治條例"); Measures for the Disclosure of Environmental Information by Enterprises and Public Institutions ("企業事業單位環境信息公開辦法"); Measures for the Imposition of Consecutive Punishments on a Daily Basis by Environmental Protection Authorities ("環境保護主管部門實施按日連續處罰辦法"); Measures for the Imposition of Sealing up and Detaining by Environmental Protection Authorities ("環境保護主管部門實施查封、扣押辦法"); Measures for the Imposition of Restrictions on Production and Cessation of Production for Rectification by Environmental Protection Authorities ("環境保護主管部門實施限制生產、停產整治辦法"); Notice on Issuing the Sewage Discharge Permit Commitment Sample, Sewage Discharge Permit Application Form and Sewage Discharge Permit Format ("關於發布排污許可證承諾書樣本、排污許可證申請表和排污 許可證格式的通知"); Regulation on Administration of Pollutant Discharge Permits ("排污許可管理條例"); Environmental Impact Assessment Law of the People's Republic of China ("環境影響評價法"); Regulations on the Administration of Environmental Protection for Construction Projects ("建設項目環境 保護管理條例"); The Measures on Emergency Management of Emergent Environmental Incidents ("突發環境事件應急管理辦法"); The Integrated Emission Standards for Air Pollutants (GB16297-1996) ("大氣污染物綜合排放標準 (GB16297-1996)"); Jiangsu Provincial Regulations on Prevention and Control of Atmospheric Pollution ("江蘇省大氣污染防治條例"); Integrated Wastewater Discharge Standard (GB8978-1996) ("污水綜合排放標準 (GB8978-1996)"); Measures for the Administration of Pollutant Discharge Permits (for trial Implementation) ("排污許可管理辦法(試行)"); Measures for the Control of Pollution from Electronic Information Products ("電子訊息產品污染控制管理辦法"); Administrative Measures for the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Electronic Waste ("電子廢物污染環境防治管理辦法"); PRC Civil Code ("中華人民共和國民法典"); Measures for Environmental Supervision ("環境監察 辦法"); and PRC Criminal Law ("中華人民共和國刑法")

B. Social

Employment - relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare andLabour Standards - relating to preventing child and forced labour child and forced labourHealth and Safety - relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards

PRC Work Safety Law ("中華人民共和國安全生產法"); PRC Prevention and Control of Occupational Diseases Law ("中華人民共和國職業病防治法"); Regulations on the Work Safety of Guangdong Province ("廣東省安全生產條例"); Guangzhou Municipal Administrative Provisions on Occupational Health Monitoring ("廣州市職業衛生監督管理規定"); The State Administration of Work Safety promulgated the Interim Provisions on the Administration and Supervision of Work Safety in Confined Space of Industry and Commerce Enterprises ("工貿企業有限空間作業安全管理與監督暫行規定"); The Administrative Standards on Regular Monitoring of Occupational Hazards by Employers ("用人單位職業病危害因素定期檢測管規範"); Measures for the Administration of Contingency Plans for Work Safety Incidents ("生產安全事故應急預案管理辦法"); The Regulations on Administration of Occupational Health Records ("職業衛生檔案管理規範"); Regulations on Emergency Response to Production Safety Incidents ("生產安全事故應急條例"); and Regulations on Diagnose and Identification of Occupational Diseases ("職業病診斷與鑒定管理辦法")

Product Responsibility - relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress

Anti-corruption - relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering

PRC Criminal Law ("中華人民共和國刑法"); PRC Anti-Unfair Competition Law ("中華人民共和國反不正當競爭法"); The Interpretation of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate of Several Issues Concerning the Specific Application of the Law in the Handling of Criminal Bribe-Giving Cases ("最高人民法院、最高人民檢察院關於辦理行賄刑事案件具體應用法律若干問題的解釋"); The Interpretations of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Certain Issues Concerning the Applications of Law Handling Criminal Cases Involving Embezzlement and Bribery ("最高人民法院、最高人民檢察院關於辦理貪污賄賂刑事案件適用法律若干問題的解釋"); Provisional Regulations on the Prohibition of Commercial Bribery ("關於禁止商業賄賂行為的暫行規定"); Interim Measures for the Administration of the List of Dishonest Enterprises Committing Serious Illegal Activities ("嚴重違反失信企業名單暫行管理辦法"); and PRC Anti-Money Laundering Law ("中華人民共和國反洗錢法")

PRC Labour Law ("中華人民共和國勞動法"); PRC Labour Contract Law ("中華人民共和國勞動合同法"); PRC Employment Promotion Law ("中華人民 共和國就業促進法"); PRC Interim Provisions on the Administration of Resident Representative Offices of Foreign Enterprises ("關於管理外國企業常駐代表 機構的暫行規定"); PRC Interim Regulations on Wage Payments ("中華人民共和國工資支付暫行規定"); The Regulations on Management of Records of Enterprise Workers ("企業職工檔案管理工作規定"); The Judicial Interpretation on Several Issues on the Application of Law in Criminal Cases Regarding Refusal to Pay Labour Remuneration issued by the Supreme People's Court ("最高人民法院關於審理拒不支付勞動報酬刑事案件適用法律若干問題的 解釋"); PRC Social Insurance Law ("中華人民共和國社會保險法"); The Interim Regulations on the Collection and Payment of Social Insurance Premiums ("社會保險費徵繳暫行條例"); The Interim Measures on the Maternity Insurance of Employees of an enterprise ("企業職工生育保險試行辦法"); Regulations on Work-Related Injury Insurance ("工傷保險條例"); Unemployment Insurance Regulations ("失業保險條例"); Guangdong Province Labour Maternity Insurance Regulation ("廣東省職工生育保險規定"); Notice on reducing the contribution rates for social insurance jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance ("關於階段性降低社會保險費率的通知"); Tentative Measures on Participation in PRC Social Insurance of Foreigners Employed in China issued by the PRC Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security ("在中國境內就業的外國人參加社會 保險暫行辦法"); Regulations on the Administration of Housing Provident Fund ("住房公積金管理條例"); Notice on Further Improving the Housing Fund Contribution Scheme to Reduce Enterprises' Costs jointly issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank ("關於改進住房公積金繳存機制進一步降低企業成本的通知"); The Shanghai Municipal Management Measures on Housing Fund Contributions ("上海市住房公積金繳存管理辦法"); The Shanghai Municipal Management Measures on Withdrawing Housing Fund Deposits ("上海市住房 公積金提取管理辦法"); The Shanghai Municipal Management Measures on Personal Loans from the Housing Fund ("上海市住房公積金個人住房貸款 管理辦法"); Enterprise Annuity Rules ("企業年金辦法"); Regulations on Working Hours of Employees ("關於職工工作時間的規定") issued by the China State Council and its Implementing Measures ("實施辦法"); Regulations on Employee's Paid Annual Leave ("職工帶薪年休假條例"); Special Provisions on Labour Protection for Female Employees ("女職工勞動保護特別規定") released by the China State Council; Implementing Measures of Guangdong Province for Regulations on the Labour Protection of Female Employees ("女職工勞動保護特別規定"); Notice on Standardizing Decision-making on Administrative Penalties under the Shenzhen Regulations on the Promotion of Sex Equality ("關於深圳市規範《深圳經濟特區性別平等促進條例》有關行政處罰自由 裁量標準的公告") issued by the Shenzhen Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau; Special Provisions of Jiangsu Province for Labour Protection of Female Employees ("江蘇省女職工勞動保護特別規定"); Circular on Several Issues Related to Implementation of Labour Contract System ("關於實行勞動合同制度若干問題的通知"); Regulations on Work-Related Injury Insurance ("工傷保險條例"); PRC Provisions on the Period of Medical Treatment for Diseases or Non-Work-Related Injuries of Enterprise Employees ("企業職工患病或非因工負傷醫療期規定"); Regulations on Standards for the Medical Treatment Periods of Employees in Shanghai Who Contract Illnesses or Sustain Non-work-related Injuries During the Performance of Their Employment Contracts ("關於本市勞動者在履行勞動合同期間患病或者非因工負傷的醫療期標準的規定"); Regulations for Administration of the Employment of Foreigners in China ("外國人在中國就業管理規定"); Notice relating to the full implementation of the new work permit system jointly issued by the Foreign Expert Bureau, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security ("關於全面實施外國人來華工作許可制度的通知"); Decision on Abolishing the Administrative Provisions on the Employment of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Residents in the Chinese Mainland ("關於廢止<臺灣香港澳門居民在內地就業管理規定>的決定") and the Circular on Matters Concerning the Employment of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Residents in the Chinese Mainland ("關於香港澳門臺灣居民在內地(大陸)就業有關事項的通知"); Regulations on Employment Service and Employment Management ("就業服務與就業管理規定"); PRC Civil Code ("中華人民共和國民法典"); PRC Mental Health Law ("中華人民共和國精神衛生法"); The Implementing Regulations of the PRC Labour Contract Law ("勞動合同法實施條例"); The Interim Provisions on Labour Dispatch issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC ("勞務派遣暫行規定"); The Guangdong Province Regulations on Enterprise Collective Contracts ("廣東省企業集體合同條例"); The Regulation of Shanghai Municipality on Collective Contracts ("上海市 集體合同條例"); Measures for Publicizing Acts in Material Violation of Labour Protection Laws ("重大勞動保障違法行為社會公佈暫行辦法"); Notice on the Promotion of Random Checks in the Regulation of Human Resources and Social Security Matters ("關於在人力資源和社會保障領域推廣隨機抽查規範 事中事後監管的通知"); The Implementation Measures for Protecting Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests ("金融消費者權益保護實施辦法") issued by the People's Bank of China; The Opinions on Regulating Certain Issues regarding Labour Dispatch in Shanghai ("關於規範本市勞務派遣用工若干問題 的意見") and the Shanghai Municipality Provisions regarding the Filing of the Adjustment Plan on the Use of Labour by Entities Using Dispatched Workers ("上海市勞務派遣用工單位調整用工方案備案辦法") issued by the Shanghai Labour authorities; The Notices Regarding the Adjustment Plan on the Use of Labour Dispatch by Entities Using Workers ("關於開展用工單位調整勞務派遣用工方案備案的通知") issued by Suzhou Labour authorities; The First Interpretation on Certain Issues regarding the Applicable Law for Trial of Labour Dispute Cases ("最高人民法院關於審理勞動爭議案件適用法律問題的 解釋(一)"); Measures for the Rating of Enterprises' Labour Security Compliance ("企業勞動保障守法誠信等級評價辦法"); Opinions on Promoting the Integration of Maternity Insurance and Medical Insurance issued by the China State Council ("關於全面推進生育保險和職工基本醫療保險合併實施的 意見"); Notice on Comprehensive Plans for Reducing Social Insurance Contributions issued by the China State Council ("降低社會保險費率綜合方案") and the implementing rules in support of the notice ("關於貫徹落實《降低社會保險費率綜合方案》的通知"); Interim Measures for Participation in Social Insurance by Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Residents in the Mainland ("香港澳門台灣居民在內地(大陸)參加社會保險暫行辦法") issued by the PRC Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security; Circular on Implementing Several Measures to Support the Deepening of Reform and Innovation in Pilot Free Trade Zones ("廣東省人民政府關於印發支持自由貿易試驗區深化改革創新若干措施分工方案的通知") issued by the Guangdong Province government Circular on Further Regulating Recruitment Practices to Promote Female Employment ("關於進一步規範招聘行為促進婦女就業的通知"); The Implementing Opinion on the Suspension of School and Work in Extreme Weather ("上海市關於本市應對極端天氣停課安排和誤工處理的實施意見") issued by the local Shanghai government; PRC Cybersecurity Law ("中華人民共和國網絡安全法"); National Standards governing the protection of personal information (GB/T 35273-2020 Information Security Technology - Personal Information Security Specification ("國家標準GB/T 35273-2020《信息安全 技術個人信息安全規範》"); Guideline for Internet Personal Information Security Protection ("互聯網個人信息安全保護指南") issued by China's Ministry of Public Security; Personal Information Protection Law ("個人信息保護法") ; Data Security Law ("數據安全法") ; Regulations of Guangdong Province on Population and Family Planning (Amended in 2021) ("廣東省人口與計劃生育條例 (2021修正)") ; and The Measures of Guangdong Province on Implementation of the Special Provisions on Labour Protection for Female Employees ("廣東省實施《女職工勞動保護特別規定》辦法")

PRC Protection of Minors Law ("中華人民共和國未成年人保護法"); Provisions on the Prohibition of Using Child Labour ("禁止使用童工規定") Regulations on the Special Protection of Minor Workers ("未成年工特殊保護規定"); and PRC Employment Promotion Law ("中華人民共和國就業促進法")

PRC Product Quality Law ("中華人民共和國產品質量法"); PRC Advertising Law ("中華人民共和國廣告法"); The Measures for Supervision and Administration of the Product Quality in the Circulation Sector ("流通領域商品品質監督管理辦"); Administration of Online Advertising Interim Measures ("互聯網廣告管理暫行辦法"); PRC Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Law ("中華人民共和國消費者權益保護法"); PRC Cybersecurity Law ("中華人民共和國網絡安全法"); Measures for Penalties for Infringing upon the Rights and Interests of Consumers ("侵害消費者權益行為處罰辦法"); PRC Standardization Law ("中華人民共和國標準化法"); Regulations of the Certification and Accreditation ("認證認可條例"); Administrative Regulations for Compulsory Product Certification ("強制性產品認證管理規定"); The Energy Conservation Law ("節約能源法"); Measures for the Administration of Energy Efficiency Labels ("能源效率標識管理辦法") Interim Provisions on the Administration of Recalls of Consumer Goods ("消費品召回管理暫行規定") issued by State Administration for Market Regulation; and Interim Measures for the Administration of Product Quality Supervision by Random Inspection ("產品品質監督抽查管理暫行辦法") issued by State Administration for Market Regulation

Korea

A. Environmental

Emissions - relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste

B. Social

Employment - relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare andLabour Standards - relating to preventing child and forced labour

Clean Air Conservation Act;

Special Act for Air Quality Improvement in Air Pollution Control Areas; Water Environment Conservation Act;

Waste Control Act;

Framework Act on Environmental Policy;

Environmental Pollution Damages Compensation and Recovery Act; Act on the Allocation and Trading of Greenhouse-Gas Emission Permits;

Act on Resource Circulation of Electrical and Electronic Equipment and Vehicles; Act on the Promotion of Saving and Recycling of Resources;

Act on the Integrated Management of Environmental Pollution Facilities; and Act on the Control and Aggravated Punishment of Environmental OffensesLabor Standards Act; Minimum Wage Act; Employment Insurance Act; National Health Insurance Act;

Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act; Act on the Equal Employment for Both Genders;

Gender Equality Employment & Work-Family Balance Support Act; Protection of Dispatched Workers Act;

Protection of Worker Participation & Cooperation Act; Protection of Fixed-Term & Part-time Employees Act; Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act; Employee Retirement Benefit Security Act; National Pension Act; and

Personal Information Protection Act

Labor Standards Act

Health and Safety - relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazardsProduct Responsibility - relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress

Product Liability Act;

Framework Act on Product Safety; Consumer Basic Act;

Fair Labeling and Advertising Act;

Electrical Appliances and Consumer Products Safety Control Act; Environmental Technology and Industry Support Act;

Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Law;

Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce Transactions; Standard Contract Regulations Act;

Personal Information Protection Act; and

Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection

Anti-corruption - relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering

Industrial Safety and Health Act; and Occupational Safety and Health ActCivil Code;

Criminal Code;

Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes;

Act on the Prohibition of Improper Solicitation and Provision/Receipt of Money and Valuables; Whistleblower Protection Act; and

Act on Regulation and Punishment of Concealment of Crime Proceeds

Taiwan

A. Environmental

Emissions - relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste

B. Social

Employment - relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare andLabour Standards - relating to preventing child and forced labour

Environmental Protection Basic Act (環境基本法); Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法); Water Pollution Control Act (水污染防治法); Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法);

Environmental Impact Assessment Act (環境影響評估法); Public Nuisance Dispute Resolution Act (公害糾紛處理法);

Soil and Groundwater Contamination Control Act (土壤及地下水污染整治法); and Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法)Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法); Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Labor Standards Act (處理違反勞動基準法事件統一裁罰基準); Labor Pension Act (勞工退休金條例); Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Labor Pension Act (處理違反勞工退休金條例事件統一裁罰基準); Statute on the Employees' Welfare Fund (職工福利金條例); Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Statute on the Employees' Welfare Fund (處理違反職工福利金 條例事件統一裁罰基準); Protective Act for Mass Redundancy of Employees (大量解僱勞工保護法); Labor Insurance Act (勞工保險條例); National Health Insurance Act (全民健康保險法); Regulations Governing the Deduction, Collection, and Payment of Supplemental Premiums for National Health Insurance (全民健康保險扣取及繳納補充保險費辦法); Employment Insurance Act (就業保險法); Labor Union Act (工會法); Settlement Act for Labor Disputes (勞資 爭議處理法); Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Settlement Act for Labor Disputes (處理違反勞資 爭議處理法事件統一裁罰基準); Employment and Service Act (就業服務法); Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Employment and Service Act (處理違反就業服務法事件統一裁罰基準); Gender Equality in Employment Act (性別工作平等法); Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Gender Equality in Employment Act (處理違反性別工作平等法事件 統一裁罰基準); and Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法)

Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法); and Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Labor Standards Act (處理違反勞動基準法事件統一裁罰基準)

Health and Safety - relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazardsProduct Responsibility - relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress

Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法); Commodity Labeling Act (商品標示法); Commodity Inspection Act (商品檢驗法);

Autonomous Act for Consumer Protection (消費者保護自治條例); and Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法)

Anti-corruption - relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering

Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法); Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Labor Safety and Sanitation Act (處理違反勞工安全衛生法事件統一裁罰基準); Occupational Hazard Protection Act (職業災害勞工保護法); and Uniform Standards for Determination of Penalties for Handling Matters related to Violations of Occupational Hazard Protection Act (處理違反職業災害勞工保護法 事件統一裁罰基準)

Taiwan Criminal Code (刑法);

Statute for Punishments for Corruption (貪污治罪條例); Public Servants Services Act (公務員服務法); and

Public Servants Anti-Corruption Ethic Rules (公務員廉政倫理規範)