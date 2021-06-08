TechX Technologies : to Participate at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Wojtek Kaszycki, CEO of the recently acquired Mobilum will present at The Current State of Cryptocurrencies discussion panel on Tuesday June 15 at 2:00PM ET.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or the "Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a company focused on emerging technologies including crypto, blockchain, AI, and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce today that it will participate at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on June 14 through June 16, 2021.

Wojtek Kaszycki, CEO of the recently acquired Mobilum will present at The Current State of Cryptocurrencies discussion panel on Tuesday June 15 at 2:00PM ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on TechX's website at https://tech-x.io/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham/panel4/2193436. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from June 14 through June 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

About TechX Technologies Inc.

TechX Technologies Inc. (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, our investors have access to strategically selected portfolio companies that offer technologies across the entire cryptocurrency funnel, unlocking massive market potential. TechX's portfolio of companies includes Mobilum, Catalyx Exchange, Altsignals, Xport Digital and Shiftinsights.

About Catalyx Exchange

Catalyx is a Canadian-based is a digital asset exchange platform that specializes in cryptocurrency trading, blockchain and cybersecurity technology. As a fully regulated Cryptocurrency exchange with FINTRAC, Catalyx has the highest standards in security and compliance and is partnered with world-trusted names in Blockchain technologies, risk management and financial solutions to provide their users with a trusted, secure platform. Catalyx is the first Canadian exchange with its own stablecoin called CADX and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

About Mobilum

Mobilum, a fintech start-up providing the fiat infrastructure to the cryptocurrency industry and has a licensed plug and play fiat-to-crypto gateway and payment processing technology solution for exchanges, wallets, brokers, liquidity providers and cryptocurrency businesses. Mobilum's simple to use on-ramp and off-ramp solution makes integration easy for businesses to get their users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards. The Mobilum digital wallet will provide its customers with competitive prices on over 237 cryptocurrencies and will allow its users to earn high interest rewards and yields with DeFi.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techx-to-participate-at-lytham-partners-summer-2021-investor-conference-301307673.html

SOURCE TechX Technologies Inc.